Culpepper Transferred to AA Wichita; Hall, Hamilton Transferred to Cedar Rapids from Fort Myers

August 13, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. RHP C.J. Culpepper has been transferred from Cedar Rapids to AA Wichita. As a corresponding moves, RHP Tanner Hall and RHP Xander Hamilton have been transferred to Cedar Rapids from A Fort Myers. Hall will wear #25, and Hamilton will wear #30. These moves were announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2024 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 29 active players, with five on the injured list.

Cedar Rapids opens up a six-game homestand against South Bend tonight at 6:35.

