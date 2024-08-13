Sky Carp Fall in 1-0 Pitcher's Duel

BELOIT - The Sky Carp made just one mistake on the mound in Tuesday night's game against the River Bandits.

Unfortunately, it was one more mistake than the River Bandits made in a 1-0 Quad Cities win.

Carson Roccaforte hit a Karson Milbrandt pitch over the right field fence in the second inning to account for the game's only tally.

The Sky Carp pitching staff performed admirably. Milbrandt pitched six innings and allowed just the one run. Josh White came out of the bullpen and struck out five in two terrific innings, and Xavier Meachem finished up the evening's work with a scoreless ninth.

The Sky Carp found their best opportunity in the seventh inning when they loaded the bases with nobody out, but could not convert.

NOTABLES:

The Sky Carp will face the River Bandits Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. It's One Price Waggin' Wednesday. Fans can bring their dogs to the park, and also enjoy a meal and a ticket for just $18!

On Friday, the Sky Carp will welcome legendary White Sox organist Nancy Faust back to the ballpark to play all evening long!

The Milton High School band performed the National Anthem.

Winning teams from the Janesville Youth Baseball League were allowed to walk in a pre-game parade around the warning track.

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

