Liranzo Homers Twice, 'Caps Triple up Locos
August 13, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Lansing Lugnuts News Release
LANSING, Mich. - Thairon Liranzo went 4-for-4 with a walk, two homers and four RBIs to help the West Michigan Whitecaps (25-17, 56-52) win the opener of a six-game series at the Lansing Locos (19-24, 51-57), 9-3, in front of 5,592 on Tuesday evening at Jackson® Field™.
Liranzo, acquired by the Detroit Tigers at the trade deadline from the Los Angeles Dodgers in a two-player package for Jack Flaherty, singled in the first inning, drew a bases-loaded walk in a three-run third, knocked a two-run homer in the fifth, singled in the seventh (when center fielder Ryan Lasko lost his fly ball in the lights) and capped off the evening with a solo home run in the ninth.
Patrick Lee, 4-for-5 himself, capped the night with a three-run double off Dylan Hall, closing out the scoring in a four-run Whitecaps rally.
Lansing starter Mitch Myers tossed six innings with three strikeouts, allowing a walk, five runs and 11 of West Michigan's 18 hits.
The Whitecaps' starter was rehabber Mason Englert, who went 2 1/3 innings, wild pitching the Locos' first run home in the second inning, and departing after allowing a double to Lasko in the third.
Lansing added a Casey Yamauchi RBI single in the fourth and a Nate Nankil RBI double in the sixth against bulk man Joe Adametz.
Nankil went 2-for-4 to lead the Locos' offense, his third straight two-hit game.
The two clubs have a quick turnaround for a 1:05 p.m. Summer Fun Day on a Dog Days of Summer Wednesday, with gates opening at 12 noon and featuring a pitching matchup of Lansing right-hander Kade Morris against West Michigan right-hander Joseph Montalvo. For tickets and further information, visit milb.com/lansing or call (517) 485-4500.
