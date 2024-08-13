Whitecaps Climb Back to First Place in 9-3 Win

August 13, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







LANSING, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps enjoyed four-hit nights from both Thayron Liranzo and Patrick Lee, along with two homers from Liranzo as part of a 9-3 victory over the Lansing Lugnuts in front of 5,592 fans at Jackson Field on Tuesday night.

Liranzo, who tallied the second four-hit performance of his career last Friday against Beloit, accomplished the feat for the second time in his last four contests. West Michigan collected a season-high 18 base hits in the victory. With the win, the Whitecaps leapfrog the Dayton Dragons to take over sole possession of first place in the Midwest League Eastern Division.

Lansing took the game's first run when 'Caps starter Mason Englert, pitching for West Michigan as part of a Minor League Rehab Assignment, uncorked a wild pitch, allowing Luke Mann to score and give the Lugnuts a 1-0 lead. In the third, the 'Caps answered with three of their own, highlighted by a bases-loaded walk to Thayron Liranzo and a run-scoring single by Izaac Pacheco, playing in his first game with the team since suffering an injury on June 6, to take a 3-1 advantage. After the Lugs plated a run in the fourth, Liranzo blasted a two-run homer in the following frame, his second since joining the team in a trade from the Los Angeles Dodgers to extend the lead to 5-2. Lansing tallied a run in the sixth on Nate Nankil's RBI-double, but Liranzo launched his second homer of the night in the ninth inning to add an insurance tally, marking his second two-homer game of the year. Later in the frame, Patrick Lee capped his first career four-hit game with a three-run double to give the 'Caps a 9-3 lead and conclude the scoring in the contest.

The Whitecaps improve to 25-17 in the second half and 56-52 overall, while the Lugnuts fall to 19-24 in the second half and 51-57 on the year. Adametz (2-2) picks up his second win in as many starts, tossing five innings and giving up two runs (one earned) on three hits with a walk and four strikeouts. Lansing starter Mitch Myers (6-5) gave up five runs in six innings in taking his fifth loss and first to West Michigan in three starts this season.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps play the second game of this six-game series against the Lansing Lugnuts with a Wednesday matinee at 1:05 pm. Pitchers Joseph Montalvo and Kade Morris, each acquired by their parent clubs at the 2024 MLB Trade Deadline, get the starts for West Michigan and Lansing, respectively. Tune into the broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 12:50 pm on 106.1 FM ' The Ticket ' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids to catch all the action. Don't miss out on the excitement; get your tickets for all 2024 home contests, or listen to the games live at whitecapsbaseball.com.601namp_--

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.