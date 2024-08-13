Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Tuesday (6:35 PM at Fort Wayne)

August 13, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Tuesday, August 13, 2024 l Game # 43 (109)

Parkview Field l Fort Wayne, Ind. l 6:35 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (25-17, 59-49) at Fort Wayne TinCaps (16-26, 44-64)

LH T.J. Sikkema (3-3, 4.66) vs. RH Braden Nett (2-1, 5.94)

Today's Game : The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Fort Wayne TinCaps (affiliate of the San Diego Padres) in the first game of a six-game series.

Season Series between Dayton and Fort Wayne: Dayton 11, Fort Wayne 7 (at Fort Wayne: Dayton 5, Fort Wayne 1).

Streaks/Trends : The Dragons are 25-14 (.641) over their last 39 games. They are 46-30 (.605) over their last 76 (since May 12).

In the Standings : The Dragons are in first place, one-half game ahead of West Michigan in the East Division of the Midwest League (2nd Half).

Last Game: Sunday : Lake County 5, Dayton 2. The Captains battled back from a 2-1 deficit with four runs in the ninth inning to snap the Dragons four-game winning streak. The Dragons were 26-0 when leading at the end of the seventh inning at home before Sunday's loss.

Last Series (August 6-11 vs. Lake County) : Dayton went 4-2 in the series.

Dayton team stats in series : .224 batting average (41 for 183); 4.5 runs/game (27 R, 6 G); 5 home runs; 15 stolen bases; 3.00 ERA (54 IP, 18 ER); 3 errors.

Team Notes

The Dragons are 13-2 when their starting pitcher goes 6+ innings; 37-9 when the starter goes 5+.

Over their last 18 games since July 23, the Dragons lead the Midwest League in runs (100, 5.6 R/G) and home runs (21) and rank second in Team Batting (.254).

The Dragons rank second in Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in average attendance (8,011), trailing #1 Indianapolis (8,332).

Player Notes

Ethan O'Donnell over his last 14 games: 22 for 56 (.393), 2 HR, 4 2B, 4 3B. O'Donnell batted .409 with five extra base hits, eight RBI, and four stolen bases in the six-game set vs. Lake County.

Leo Balcazar over his last 17 games: 22 for 69 (.319), 3 HR, 10 RBI, 2 2B. Balcazar has an 11-game hitting streak, one short of the team season high in 2024 by Hector Rodriguez.

Jay Allen II over his last 7 games: 7 for 20 (.350), 1 HR, 1 3B, 4 RBI, 7 BB.

Cade Hunter over his last 9 games: 11 for 34 (.324.), 2 HR, 6 RBI, 2 2B, 5 BB.

Reliever Simon Miller over his first 11 outings since being called up from Daytona: 19 IP, 10 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 9 BB, 22 SO, 1.42 ERA, 4 Sv.

Reliever Arij Fransen over his last 4 G: 11 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 5 BB, 11 SO, 0.00 ERA, 1-0, 1 Sv.

Reliever Easton Sikorski over his last 3 G: 7.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Wednesday, August 14 (6:35 pm): Dayton RH Ryan Cardona (7-4, 3.59) at Fort Wayne RH Eric Yost (0-0, 1.80)

Thursday, August 15 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Brian Edgington (1-0, 5.14) at Fort Wayne RH Isaiah Lowe (1-1, 2.00)

Friday, August 16 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Jose Franco (0-2, 3.31) at Fort Wayne RH Emmanuel Pinales (3-9, 4.04)

Saturday, August 17 (6:35 pm): Dayton RH Mason Pelio (0-3, 7.31) at Fort Wayne LH Jagger Haynes (2-5, 3.90)

Sunday, August 18 (1:05 pm): Dayton RH Gabriel Aguilera (1-4, 5.35) at Fort Wayne RH Braden Nett

Dragons "On the Air": Every home and road game will be broadcast on radio on WONE 980-AM as Tom Nichols and Patrick Geshan call the action. Games are also available at daytondragons.com and wone.com; and on a mobile device through either the Dragons mobile app or the iHeart Radio app. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 home games on Dayton's CW (Channel 26, available on Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013; available on DirecTV and Dish Network channel 26). Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play on all games and be joined by WDTN TV's Jack Pohl on most telecasts.

Dragons Ticket Information : daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2024 Schedule : milb.com/dayton/schedule

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.