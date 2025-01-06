Nets Defeated by Skyforce

January 6, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

LONG ISLAND - The Long Island Nets (1-2), the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, were defeated by the Sioux Falls Skyforce (3-2), 98-96, during the team's first regular season home matchup this season at Nassau Coliseum.

Long Island forward Kendall Brown posted 21 points, two rebounds, one assist, three steals and one block in 39 minutes. Nets center Drew Timme tallied 20 points, six rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 34 minutes. Long Island guard Killian Hayes recorded 15 points, three rebounds, five assists and two steals in 38 minutes.

Sioux Falls jumped out to an early lead, as the Skyforce went on an 8-0 run in the opening three minutes of the first quarter. Long Island closed the quarter down by six, 26-20. The Nets worked hard in the second quarter, outscoring the Skyforce 29-25 in the period. Despite Long Island's efforts, Sioux Falls kept its lead and closed the first half ahead by two, 51-49.

Long Island outscored Sioux Falls 23-18 in the third quarter to take the lead overall. The Nets closed the period ahead by three, 72-69. The two teams went back-and-forth in the fourth quarter, tying the match twice. Sioux Falls' Malik Williams snuck past Long Island and hit a 3-point shot with 1.3 seconds left on the clock. The Skyforce went on to defeat the Nets by two, 98-96.

Skyforce guard Zyon Pullin posted 21 points, five rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 40 minutes. Sioux Falls center Malik Williams notched 20 points, eight rebounds, one assist and three blocks in 31 minutes.

Long Island will face Birmingham at home on Tuesday, Jan. 7, at 7 p.m., while Sioux Falls will travel to face Westchester on Wednesday, Jan. 8, at 7 p.m. ET.

