Damion Baugh Ties Franchise Record 21 Assists

January 6, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

White Plains, NY - The Westchester Knicks, the official NBA G League affiliate of the New York Knicks, defeated the Grand Rapids Gold on Saturday night, 127-113.

Damion Baugh, 23-years old, dished out a career-high 21 assists for the Westchester Knicks, which tied Brandon Goodwin (2023-24) for most assists in a single game in franchise history. Goodwin set the mark last season on March 2, 2024, against the Motor City Cruise. Baugh came two points shy of the all-time G League record for most assists in a single game (23), which was set by Larry Drew II (SXF) on Christmas day in 2014.

In addition to Baugh's 21 assists, he also tallied 10 points, 10 rebounds, and four steals (tied career-high) registering his first triple double of his young career. Damion Baugh and Brandon Goodwin (last season) are the only Westchester Knicks in franchise history to amass a 20+ assists triple-double in either regular season play or a Tip-off Tournament game.

Baugh now becomes the fifth player in NBA G League history to accomplish this feat and second Westchester Knick in the last two seasons to hit this mark since Ashton Hagans (GBO) on November 28, 2022 (Showcase game).

Westchester rallied back after a disappointing loss to the Delaware Blue Coats on Thursday, January 2nd, and put on a full team display to secure the victory over the Grand Rapids Gold. All players that logged playing time went on to score in double figures. Donovan Williams led the team in scoring with 26 points, four rebounds and four assists. Moses Brown added 22 points and 16 rebounds becoming the third time this season in which he has recorded 20+ points and 15+ rebounds in a single game. New York Knicks rookies Pacôme Dadiet (21 points) and Ariel Hukporti (12 points and 11 rebounds) both recorded new career-highs while on assignment. Chuma Okeke finished with 15 points, Jamal Bey had 11 points, and Alex O'Connell added 10 points.

The last time Westchester had at least eight players in double figures was March 6, 2024 against the Long Island Nets: Duane Washington (18), DaQuan Jeffries (17), Charlie Brown Jr. (17), Isaiah Roby (16), Dmytro Skapintsev (17), Jacob Toppin (14), Brandon Goodwin (12), and Mamadi Diakite (10).

Westchester Knicks look to keep the momentum vs. the Osceola Magic on Monday, January 6th at 7:00 P.M.

