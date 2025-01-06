Legends Drop Home Battle against Austin Spurs
January 6, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Texas Legends News Release
FRISCO, TX - The Texas Legends (1-4) faced the Austin Spurs (3-3) on Friday afternoon at the Comerica Center, falling 103-79 in a hard-fought contest. Despite a strong effort, the Spurs took control in the second quarter and maintained their momentum through the second half.
Jazian Gortman led the scoring effort for the Legends with 19 points while adding 3 assists and 2 rebounds. In his first regular season appearance, Kessler Edwards posted a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds, while Teafale Lenard Jr. added 11 points and 9 boards. Despite their contributions, the Legends struggled offensively, shooting just 37.2% from the field and 26.5% from beyond the arc.
The game began with a closely contested first quarter, as the Legends trailed by just one point at 21-20. However, the Spurs pulled away in the second period, outscoring the Legends 32-23, and never relinquished their lead. The Spurs were led by David Duke Jr. with 17 points and 4 assists, and Harrison Ingram, who contributed 13 points and a game-high 9 rebounds, proved too much for the Legends to overcome.
The Legends will travel West for their next matchup against the San Diego Clippers on Thursday, January 9th. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 PM CT, and fans can catch the action live on Urban Edge Network at www.urbanedgenetworks.com. For more information and updates, visit www.TexLegends.com.
