Skyforce Takes Fourth-Straight Road Win on Williams' Buzzer Beater

January 6, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls Skyforce News Release







Uniondale, NY - The Sioux Falls Skyforce defeated the Long Island Nets 98-96 on Monday evening from Nassau Coliseum. Malik Williams drained a three-pointer from the right corner with 0.4 seconds left to secure the fourth-straight road victory.

Williams led Sioux Falls (3-2) with 20 points on 8-13 FGA (3-5 3PA), eight rebounds and three blocks, while Zyon Pullin had 21 points on 8-16 FGA (2-4 3PA), five rebounds and eight assists. Pullin has posted 20-plus points, five-plus rebounds and eight-plus assists in four of his last five games.

The Skyforce led after the first quarter for the 16th time this season with a 26-20 lead after the first 12 minutes. Pullin, Nassir Little and Bryson Warren combined for 20 points on 7-12 FGA in the frame.

Drew Timme netted 10 points on 4-5 FGA for Long Island (1-2) in the second quarter, as the Nets shot 63.2 percent from the field (12-19 FGA) during the quarter. However, HEAT two-way Isaiah Stevens paced Sioux Falls with seven points in the frame to help hold a slim 51-49 lead at intermission.

Both teams went back-and-forth in the third period, as Long Island took a 72-69 lead to the final 12 minutes.

The Nets led 96-88 to the 4:11 mark of the fourth quarter, but the Skyforce was able to cut the deficit to 96-95 with 39.2 seconds remaining. Long Island missed two free throws and Pullin sprayed the pass from corner-to-corner, as Williams drained the trey ball for the victory and end the game on a 10-2 run.

Williams netted 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds (plus-10 plus-minus) in the second half. Stevens finished with 13 points and seven assists, while Little and Caleb Daniels combined for 33 points and 16 rebounds.

Timme led the Nets with 20 points and six rebounds, while Killian Hayes added 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists for the Nets.

Sioux Falls faces Westchester on Wednesday for a Winter Showcase championship rematch, with tip-off slated for 6:00 PM CST. Long Island hosts the Birmingham Squadron on Tuesday (tomorrow) at 6:00 PM CST.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from January 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.