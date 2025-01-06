Memphis Hustle Complete Three-Team Trade

January 6, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Memphis Hustle News Release







Memphis, Tenn. - The Memphis Hustle today announced the team acquired a 2025 second round pick (via College Park) from the Texas Legends in a three-team trade. As part of the deal, Memphis traded forward Robert Woodard II to the Delaware Blue Coats.

Woodard II (6-6, 235) has appeared in 16 games (three starts) this season for the Hustle, averaging 6.3 points and 4.1 rebounds in 22.0 minutes. The 25-year-old has appeared in 97 games (51 starts) across four seasons with the Oklahoma City Blue, Austin Spurs and Memphis Hustle. The Starkville, Mississippi, native has appeared in 25 games off the bench in two NBA seasons with the Sacramento Kings since being drafted 40th overall in the 2020 NBA Draft.

