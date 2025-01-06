Memphis Hustle Complete Trade with Maine Celtics

January 6, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Memphis Hustle News Release







Memphis, Tenn. - The Memphis Hustle today announced the team acquired guard DJ Steward from the Maine Celtics for the returning player rights to guard Jason Preston and a 2025 second round pick.

Steward (6-2, 162) has appeared in 16 games (15 starts) this season with the Windy City Bulls averaging 19.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 7.3 assists in 34.8 minutes while shooting 39.8 percent from beyond the arc. The 23-year-old has appeared in 152 games (51 starts) across four seasons with the Stockton Kings, Maine Celtics and Windy City Bulls and averaged 16.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists in 27.8 minutes.

Preston (6-3, 181) has appeared in 81 games (76 starts) across three seasons with the San Diego Clippers, Memphis Hustle and Salt Lake City Stars and averaged 15.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 8.2 assists in 33.1 minutes. The 25-year-old has appeared off the bench in 21 games across two NBA seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz and averaged 2.5 points and 2.0 assists in 9.3 minutes.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from January 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.