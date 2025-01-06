Game Preview: Skyforce at Nets

January 6, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Last Meeting: L, 130-95 on 2/8/23 in Uniondale, NY

Live Stream: NBAGLeague.com

All-Time Record: 1-3

Streak: L2

The Sioux Falls Skyforce continues on the road, as they hit the end of seven of the last 10 games being played on the road with a three-game trip to New York.

The Skyforce returns to play in Long Island for the second time in the last three seasons after dropping a two-game back-to-back over the weekend in Sioux Falls.

Zyon Pullin led Sioux Falls (2-2) in a 113-100 loss to San Diego on Saturday, with 26 points on 9-16 FGA (5-9 3PA), nine rebounds and seven assists. It marked his third game of 26-plus points, nine-plus rebounds and seven-plus assists in the first four regular season games.

Through two regular season games, Drew Timme is averaging 24 points on 55.9 percent shooting, 12.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists. Timme was recently traded from Stockton to Long Island.

The team also features former NBA lottery pick Killian Hayes. Hayes has posted 20+ points, 5+ rebounds and 5+ assists in the last three games.

Sioux Falls travels to face the Westchester Knicks on Wednesday and Friday for a Showcase Cup championship rematch.

