Windy City Earns 30-Point Win over Grand Rapids

January 6, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Windy City Bulls News Release







Hoffman Estates, Ill. - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, earned a dominant win over the Grand Rapids Gold 124-94 in a Monday matinee. Leading the way, Chicago Bulls two-way forward EJ Liddell posted a double-double with 21 points (7-12 FG) and 10 boards.

Windy City forward Marcus Domask had an impressive all-around performance with 21 points (four 3PT), seven rebounds, and five assists. All Windy City's starters scored at least 12 points, and the bench chipped in 40 points for the Bulls' second-best field goal percentage of the season (55.2%).

Windy City had a hot start, with Liddell, Domask, and Chicago Bulls two-way forward/center Adama Sanogo combining for 20 points. Backing up strong shooting, the Bulls outrebounded the Gold by 17 in the first half and headed into halftime with a 17-point advantage. Grand Rapids guard Tevian Jones posted a 22-point effort for Grand Rapids in the second half, but Windy City countered by shooting 60% from the field and 46.7% from beyond the arc.

Windy City guard Jordan Hall dished out a game-high 10 assists in the win. Center David Muoka ended with a game-best three blocks, the fifth time he has rejected three or more shots.

Denver Nuggets two-way center PJ Hall led all scorers with 23 points and a double-double (10 rebounds). Jones recorded 22 points, and Denver Nuggets two-way center guard Trey Alexander notched 19 points and six assists.

With the win, Windy City sits 3-3 in the regular season, while Grand Rapids falls to 2-3.

The Bulls now look forward to back-to-back matchups against the Greensboro Swarm this weekend. Tipoff is set for 5pm CT on Saturday, and 2pm CT on Sunday. The games will be broadcast on Chicago Sports Network Plus.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from January 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.