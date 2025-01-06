Houston Rockets Assign Reed Sheppard to Vipers

January 6, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Rio Grande Valley Vipers News Release







EDINBURG, Texas - The Houston Rockets announced today that the team has assigned Reed Sheppard to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Sheppard was selected by the Houston Rockets as the third overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. During the NBA Summer League, Reed received All-Summer League First Team honors after averaging 20.0 points, 5.3 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 33 minutes played.

He was an early draft candidate following his freshman season at Kentucky where he averaged 12.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.5 steals in 33 games. During his tenure at Kentucky, Reed was named National Freshman of the Year by both the NABC and USBWA. He also received All-American Honorable Mention from the Associated Press and was a McDonald's All-American in 2023.

Reed will be available during the Vipers game against Oklahoma City Blue tomorrow night at Bert Ogden Arena with tip-off set for 7:00 p.m. CST. To purchase tickets, visit www.rgvipers.com.

