Detroit Pistons Sign Ron Harper, Jr. to Two-Way Contract

January 6, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Maine Celtics News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Detroit Pistons today announced that Maine Celtics guard Ron Harper, Jr. has been signed to a Two-Way contract.

Harper, Jr. becomes the 22nd player in franchise history to earn a GATORADE Call-Up to the NBA, and the first since Luka Šamanić in the 2022-23 season. Harper played in 14 games for Maine this season, averaging 14.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game in 24.6 minutes per contest. He is shooting 48.3% from the field this season, including 39.2% from three-point range.

This is not Harper, Jr.'s first stint in the NBA; the 24-year-old had previously signed Two-Way contracts with the Toronto Raptors in 2022-23 and 2023-24. This season, he participated in the Boston Celtics' Training Camp before joining Maine in the NBA G League. Harper, Jr. recorded a career-high 32 points in Maine's game at Grand Rapids on Dec. 27.

The Maine Celtics are back in action tomorrow at Indiana. Maine returns to the Portland Expo for a pair of games against Raptors 905 this Friday and Saturday, Jan. 10 and 11. Tickets for all Maine Celtics home games can be purchased by visiting MaineCeltics.com/tickets.

