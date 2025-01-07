Nets Defeat Squadron at Home

January 7, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

LONG ISLAND - The Long Island Nets (2-2), the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, defeated the Birmingham Squadron (1-3), 112-104, on Tuesday evening at Nassau Coliseum.

Five Nets scored in double figures in the win, including Long Island forward Kendall Brown, who recorded 25 points, two rebounds, three assists and two steals in 38 minutes. Nets center Drew Timme posted 24 points, eight rebounds, four assists and one block in 29 minutes. Long Island forward Tre Scott added a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds in addition to three steals in 33 minutes. Nets guard Killian Hayes posted 15 points, seven rebounds, nine assists and two steals in 33 minutes. Brooklyn assignee Dariq Whitehead tallied 10 points, four rebounds, one assist and one block in 30 minutes.

Long Island and Birmingham went back-and-forth in the first quarter, tying the match twice. The Squadron closed the period ahead by four, 31-27. The two teams continued to trade baskets in the second quarter as the lead changed six times. The Squadron snuck by the Nets and closed the first half ahead by four, 52-48.

Long Island worked hard in the third quarter, outscoring Birmingham 33-29 in the period on 66.7 percent shooting from the field and 50.0 percent shooting from behind the arc. Despite the Nets' efforts to take the lead overall, the two teams went into the final quarter tied 81-81. Long Island outscored Birmingham 31-23 in the fourth quarter behind Nets forward Drew Timme's 14 points. Long Island went on to defeat Birmingham by eight, 112-104.

Squadron guard Jalen Crutcher posted 30 points and 14 assists to go along with four rebounds in 43 minutes. Birmingham forward Lester Quinones tallied 29 points, four rebounds and six assists in 38 minutes.

Long Island will continue its homestand and face College Park on Thursday, Jan. 9, at 7 p.m., while Birmingham will return home to face Capital City on Friday, Jan. 10, at 8 p.m. ET.

