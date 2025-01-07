Mad Ants Prevail over Celtics Behind Freeman's Career Day

January 7, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Indiana Mad Ants News Release







INDIANAPOLIS, In. - The Indiana Mad Ants returned home on Tuesday afternoon to take on the Maine Celtics. The club had the luxury of having all three two-way players plus Johnny Furphy who was on assignment from the Pacers. The Mad Ants saw career performances from first-year pros Enrique Freeman and RayJ Dennis while Quenton Jackson provided some scoring depth with 23 points. Indiana secured a 118-115 to begin their six-game homestand.

Johnny Furphy, making his G League debut, scored the first points of the day. The first-year pro drove on the baseline and threw down a two-handed dunk. Furphy joined the Mad Ants on assignment from the Indiana Pacers ahead of Tuesday's game. Jahlil Okafor scored on the next possession. The big man made a close-range floater over the arms of Kavion Pippen. A minute later, Enrique Freeman was left wide open for a fast break dunk.

The Mad Ants started the game on a 13-4 run. The Celtics cut the deficit to 13-12 with 4:30 remaining in the quarter. Okafor was fouled and made the one-for-two free throw to give him seven points. On the next possession, Freeman again found room at the basket for a two-handed slam. Freeman joined the Mad Ants for the first time since the Winter Showcase.

In the final minutes of the quarter, Kyle Mangas found an opening in the lane for a layup. Cameron McGriff recorded the assist on the basket. On the next possession, Freeman continued to show his athleticism with a fast break slam off the feed from Dakota Mathias. RayJ Dennis scored a basket on a close-range floater the next time the Mad Ants were down the floor. At the end of the first quarter, Indiana had a 25-19 lead. Freeman led the team with 10 points.

Okafor scored the first points for Indiana in the second quarter. The veteran center scored with a close-range hook shot. Mangas made his second field goal on the next possession with a running layup.

With six minutes to go in the first half, Quenton Jackson drew a shooting foul and made the one-for-two free throw. His free throw made it a 40-33 lead for the Mad Ants. Dennis found a streaking Freeman who finished with the layup while drawing a foul. The Akron alum missed the free throw but grabbed the rebound and rewarded himself with another basket.

With a little over two minutes to go, Dennis found Freeman with a lob pass and the big man finished off the glass for the layup. Next possession, Dennis found his stroke from downtown to give him eight points on the day. The two-way connection continued as Dennis once again found Freeman who finished with the hook shot field goal. Under 10 seconds to go, Dennis scored with a baseline floater. Indiana had a halftime lead of 61-48. Freeman had a game-high 20 points at the break.

Freeman scored the first points of the second half for the Mad Ants. He knocked down a three-pointer in the corner with the assist coming from Furphy. Dennis scored on the following possession with an acrobatic layup. Early into the third quarter the Mad Ants had a 66-56 lead over the Celtics.

At the halfway point of the third quarter, Okafor connected on a mid-range jumper giving him 15 points on the day. The 29-year-old scored again on the possession. The Mad Ants had a 75-70 advantage with five minutes to go in the quarter.

Under two minutes remaining in the quarter, Dennis found an open lane for a layup. The Illinois native scored again on the next possession to give him 19 points for the day. At the end of the third quarter, Maine had a 90-89 lead. Freeman led the team with 23 points.

Jackson scored the first points for the Mad Ants in the fourth quarter. The two-way guard attached the lane and finished with the layup. Jackson scored again 30 seconds later with a three-pointer. Dennis recorded his ninth assist of the day on the play.

With six minutes to go in regulation, Dennis continued his hot shooting with a layup off the glass. That field goal gave him 23 points for the day. Dakota Mathias knocked down a mid-range jumper to cut into the deficit. The Mad Ants trailed 106-100 with just over five minutes remaining.

The Mad Ants trailed by three with two minutes remaining in regulation. Off a missed shot from Mathias, Freeman grabbed the rebound and made the shot. He drew contact on the play and converted the and-one free throw. The game was tied 112-112. Jackson regained the lead for Indiana with an off-balance layup. With less than 15 seconds to go, Jackson scored again with a contested layup. He drew the foul and made the and-one free throw. This gave Indiana a 117-112 lead.

At the 10 second mark, Baylor Scheierman scored for Maine and a flagrant foul was called on Freeman. He made the free throw to complete the play. Indiana's lead was 117-115. Maine retained possession and the Mad Ants defense stood tall and forced a missed shot. Freeman was fouled after grabbing the defensive rebound. He converted one of the two free throws. With 0.6 seconds left, Indiana had a three-point lead. Time expired before Maine could get a shot off and the Mad Ants secured the win.

Notes

Final Score: 118-115

With the win, the Mad Ants improved to 4-2 in the regular season (11-11 overall)

Mad Ants led 61-48 at halftime

RayJ Dennis (2-Way): 23 pts, 5 reb, 11 ast

Enrique Freeman (2-Way): 27 pts (Career-high), 7 reb, 3 ast

Quenton Jackson (2-Way): 23 pts, 6 reb, 5 ast

Johnny Furphy (On Assignment): 11 pts, 8 reb, ast

Jahlil Okafor: 17 pts, 10 reb, 2 ast

Mad Ants leading scorer: Enrique Freeman (27)

Mad Ants leading rebounder: Jahlil Okafor (10)

Mad Ants leader in assists: RayJ Dennis (11)

The Mad Ants will remain at home for their next five games. They will host the Osceola Magic on Wednesday, January 8th at 12:30 p.m. The two clubs will face each other again on Friday, January 10th at 12:30 p.m. The Mad Ants host the Long Island Nets on Sunday, January 12th at 6:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from January 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.