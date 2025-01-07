NBA G League Announces Schedule Change

January 7, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls Skyforce News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Skyforce and NBA G League announced that the game scheduled for Saturday, January 18, 2025 against the Osceola Magic will be played at 8:00 PM CST instead of the originally scheduled time of 7:00 PM.

GAME DATE PREVIOUS TIME (local) NEW TIME (local)

Osceola Magic at Sioux Falls 1/18/2025 7:00 PM 8:00 PM

Doors will open at 6:30 PM CST. All existing electronic and printed tickets will be valid for entry. Tickets will not need to be updated or reprinted. Any questions can be directed to the Skyforce office at (605) 332-0605 or info@skyforceonline.com.

The change is to accommodate the NBA G League's broadcast schedule. The game will air on the NBA G League Tubi channel.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from January 7, 2025

NBA G League Announces Schedule Change - Sioux Falls Skyforce

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.