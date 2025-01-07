Charge Fall in Capital City

January 7, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Cleveland Charge News Release









Feron Hunt of the Cleveland Charge

(Cleveland Charge, Credit: NBAE) Feron Hunt of the Cleveland Charge(Cleveland Charge, Credit: NBAE)

WASHINGTON DC - The Cleveland Charge (3-3) were defeated on the road by the Capital City Go-Go (3-1), 133-108, at the Entertainment & Sports Arena on Tuesday afternoon.

Cleveland was led by Feron Hunt's season-high 31 points on 15-of-21 shooting with 13 rebounds and six assists in 33 minutes. Emoni Bates scored 18 points on 6-of-17 from the field with eight rebounds and two steals in 33 minutes. Jacob Gilyard (12 points) and Eli Hughes (11 points) rounded out the double-digit scorers for the Charge.

Capital City led the game wire-to-wire and by as many as 25 points, paced by Jaylen Nowell's 26 points, seven assists and four rebounds in 35 minutes. Taylor Funk scored 25 points off the bench on 9-of-13 shots, while Erik Stevenson added 24 points, seven assists, six rebounds and a pair of steals in relief.

The Cleveland Charge are excited to open 2025 at Public Hall with a back-to-back set vs. Grand Rapids Gold (Denver Nuggets) beginning Friday, January 10 at 7:00 p.m., Grateful Dead Night, presented by Nuevo. Then on Saturday, January 11 at 7:00 p.m. it will be Sam "Money" Merrill Bank Giveaway (first 1,500 fans) to honor Charge alum and current Cavs shooting guard, Sam Merrill.

