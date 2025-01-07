Kevin Knox II Named NBA G League Player of the Week

January 7, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

SANTA CRUZ, CA - Santa Cruz Warriors forward Kevin Knox II has been named the NBA G League Player of the Week for games played from December 27 to January 5, the NBA G League announced today.

Knox recorded averages of 26.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.3 steals per game - shooting 55.2% from the field and 58.3% from behind the arc. Knox has led the Warriors to an undefeated start to the regular season with a 4-0 record on the road, including a pair of double-doubles on December 27 and January 3 and a career-high 39-point performance against the Iowa Wolves on January 4.

Through 16 Tip-Off Tournament games (all starts), Knox averaged 19.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game. Knox has led the Warriors in scoring 10 times through 20 games played in the 2024-25 campaign, recording 20+ points in 13 games.

This award marks the 20th time in franchise history that a Santa Cruz Warriors player has been named Player of the Week since the NBA G League began giving out the award in 2006. Guard Kendric Davis was the last to win the honor for Santa Cruz on January 30, 2024.

The Warriors will host their regular-season home opener against the Mexico City Capitanes on Friday, January 17 at 7:00 PM at Kaiser Permanente Arena. Stay up to date with the latest Santa Cruz Warriors news, scores, and exclusive content by downloading the official Santa Cruz Warriors app for iOS and Android. Fans interested in securing the best seats at the lowest price are encouraged to call (831) 713-4400, email scwtickets@warriors.com, or visit santacruzbasketball.com for more information.

