Crutcher Drops 30 in Squadron Loss to Nets

January 7, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Birmingham Squadron News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Guard Jalen Crutcher scored 30 as the Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, fell at the Long Island Nets, 112-104, Tuesday night.

Crutcher's 30 marks a season high and the Dayton product also dished out 14 assists, marking his third double-double of the season, including games during the pre-holiday break G League Tip-Off Tournament.

Josh Oduro also notched a double-double for Birmingham (1-3) with 12 points and 14 rebounds, while Lester Quinones scored 29 and Keion Brooks Jr. dropped 18 points.

Two Nets (2-2) scored at least 20 points, as Kendall Brown and Drew Timme tallied 25 and 24, respectively.

The Squadron now return home to Legacy Arena at the BJCC for the first time in over a month to host the Capital City Go-Go on Friday and Saturday. Friday's contest tips at 7 p.m. on My68 and NBAGLeague.com, while Saturday's game is slated for 6 p.m., also on My68 and NBAGLeague.com.

