Legends Acquire Max Fiedler in Three-Team Trade

January 7, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Texas Legends News Release







FRISCO, TX - The Texas Legends have finalized a three-team trade with the Memphis Hustle and Delaware Blue Coats. As part of the deal, the Legends acquire forward Max Fiedler, sending their 2025 second-round pick (via College Park Skyhawks) to Memphis. Delaware will receive Robert Woodard II from Memphis.

Fiedler (6-11), has appeared in 16 games this season with the Delaware Blue Coats. Averaging 12.4 minutes per game, Fiedler has contributed 3.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists while shooting 64% from the field. The Legends look ahead to their next game on Thursday against the San Diego Clippers, where Fiedler is expected to make his debut.

In a corresponding roster move, the Legends have waived guard Tommy Bruner.

The Texas Legends are the NBA G League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks. The Legends are committed to providing exciting and family-friendly entertainment. For more information on partnerships and season tickets with the Legends contact info@texlegends.com or call 214-469-0822.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from January 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.