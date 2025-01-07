Santa Cruz Warriors Claim Series Win over Iowa Wolves

January 7, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Iowa Wolves News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - The Santa Cruz Warriors claimed the series win over the Iowa Wolves on Tuesday night with a 112-101 road victory at Wells Fargo Arena.

Santa Cruz (5-0) remains undefeated and is tied with Stockton (5-0) for the best regular season record in the NBA G League. Every win has come on the road for the Warriors. Golden State two-way Quinten Post scored a career-high 30 points to lead all scorers. Santa Cruz took game one on Saturday night by a score of 136-130.

Nojel Eastern and Trevor Keels each finished with 23 points for Iowa (1-4). Eastern set a new career high behind a career-best 10 field goals, including three three-pointers.

Santa Cruz jumped out to an early 7-0 lead to start the game as Iowa was forced to catch up the entire rest of the night. Despite falling behind as many as 28, the Wolves pulled within six points at 90-84 after Keels' three-pointer with 7:35 left in the game. But it would be as close as Iowa would get as Santa Cruz's blistering shooting continued for the second-straight game as the Warriors quickly built the lead back to double digits and finished off the series sweep.

In his first game with Iowa, new Minnesota two-way Tristen Newton had 14 points off the bench. El Ellis and Jesse Edwards rounded out the Wolves in double figures with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Tonight, Iowa celebrated Los Lobos, Hispanic Heritage Night, its third game in the season long Principal Community Celebration Series. The Wolves wore specialty green Los Lobos jerseys, which are available to bid on in auction with the proceeds benefitting Hola Center of Iowa.

Iowa goes on the road for a pair of games later this week starting at Salt Lake City on Thursday at 8 p.m. CT on ESPN+. The Wolves finish their short road trip at Rio Grande Valley on Saturday night at 7 p.m. CT. Iowa is back home on Monday night to host the Greensboro Swarm at 6:30 p.m. CT.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from January 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.