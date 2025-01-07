Wisconsin Herd Acquires Quinn Slazinski

January 7, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, acquired Quinn Slazinski from the player pool.

Slazinski, a 6-9, 215-pound forward rejoins the team after spending training camp with the Herd. The Texas native most recently played collegiate basketball at West Virginia University where he appeared in 32 games during the 2023-24 season with averages of 12.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. Before his time at West Virginia, he played two seasons at Iona University, where he appeared in 40 games while averaging 9.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game (2021-22, 2022-23). Slazinski started his collegiate career at the University of Louisville where he played two seasons (2019-20, 2020-21).

