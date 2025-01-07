San Diego Clippers Welcome Three Newcomers

Over the past week, the San Diego Clippers acquired Jalen Adaway from waivers, and Keyshawn Bryant and Shakur Daniel from the player pool.

Jalen Adaway joins the Clippers after a standout career internationally, most recently with Fuerza Regia de Monterrey (Mexican Liga Nacional de Baloncesto), where he played 26 games and averaged 12.3 points and 6.1 rebounds in 27 minutes per game. Adaway also had stints with the Scarborough Shooting Stars (Canadian Elite Basketball League) and Levicki Patrioti (Slovak Basketball League), where he averaged 9.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.5 assists in 16 games with the Shooting Stars and 17 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.9 assists in 44 games with Levicki. After going undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft, Adaway joined the Austin Spurs in the NBA G League for the 2022-23 season, where he averaged 5.7 points per game. Adaway's collegiate career began at Miami Ohio from 2017 to 2019, where he averaged 8.5 points and 5.0 rebounds as a freshman and 7.5 points and 5.0 rebounds as a sophomore. He transferred to St. Bonaventure for his final two seasons, earning Atlantic 10 First Team All-Conference honors as a senior while averaging 15.3 points and 5.9 rebounds. Off the court, Adaway is the son of Aja Mallory and studied sociology in college.

Keyshawn Bryant returns to the Clippers after a stint with the San Diego Clippers (formerly known as the Ontario Clippers) during the 2023-24 season, where he appeared in 6 games, averaging 2.5 points and 2.2 rebounds in just over 10 minutes of play per game. The 25-year-old forward has had a successful collegiate career, beginning at the University of South Carolina from 2018 to 2022. As a freshman, Bryant played in every game, posting 14 double-figure scoring performances. During his sophomore season, he shot 45.6% from the field and averaged 9.5 points and 5.1 rebounds in SEC play. As a junior, he had two games with over 20 points, including one double-double performance. Bryant averaged 8.7 points and 4.0 rebounds in his final season at South Carolina. After transferring to the University of South Florida in 2022-2023, he continued to perform well, averaging 9.6 points and 4.6 rebounds per game in 25 games. Off the court, Bryant is part of a large family with three brothers (Adrian Bryant III, Adrian Bryant and Daquawn Henry) and four sisters (Dashanqiue and Deondria Henry, and Adrien and Kalahari Bryant). He wore jersey No. 24 at South Carolina to honor Kobe Bryant, his father's favorite player.

Shakur Daniel joins the Clippers after an international stint with Fenik 2010 during the 2023-24 season, where he appeared in 2 games and averaged 8.0 points, 3 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in 30 minutes per game. Prior to his international career, Daniel spent four years in college basketball, primarily at Tarleton State University from 2020 to 2023. In his graduate season (2022-23), he started all 32 games, averaging 7.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.9 assists in 35.6 minutes per game, leading the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) in minutes played. He also ranked 10th in the conference in steals and 15th in assists. Daniel had a strong showing during his senior year (2021-22), averaging 5.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.1 steals in 17 games. In his junior year (2020-21), he averaged 7.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.6 steals, ranking fifth in the WAC for assist-to-turnover ratio. Daniel began his collegiate career at Ranger College in 2019-20, earning NTJCAC Defensive Player of the Year honors and averaging 6.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.8 assists. He also played one season at Southern Miss as a freshman. Off the court, Daniel is the son of Nicole and Clive Daniel and has four siblings: Xzavior, Malaque, Nia, and Nya-Nicole.

