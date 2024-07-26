Mussels Lose 12-Inning Marathon in Dunedin 11-10

July 26, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

DUNEDIN, Fla. - The Mighty Mussels pounded out 10 runs on 12 hits Friday, but fell 11-10 in 12 innings to the Dunedin Blue Jays at TD Ballpark.

The loss snaps the Mussels' six-game winning streak in what was the longest game of the season in both time (3:35) and innings (12).

Brandon Winokur and Nick Lucky both homered in the loss, turning a 2-0 deficit into a 5-2 lead early. It was the second homer of the road trip for both.

Angel Del Rosario, Rixon Wingrove and Poncho Ruiz each notched two hits and at least one RBI, with Ruiz driving in the go-ahead run in the top of the tenth. Wingrove connected on a game-tying double in the eighth to make it 6-6.

Fort Myers scored in each of the three extra innings, but Dunedin managed to tie or take the lead each time. After the Mussels took a 9-7 lead on a throwing error and Del Rosario single, Victor Arias delivered on a two-run single to left to tie the game 9-9.

After Fort Myers took the lead in the 12th on a balk, Cristian Feliz roped a double to make it 10-10. With men at the corners and one out, Manuel Beltre rolled a soft grounder to second which plated the winning run to cap the scoring at 11-10 Blue Jays.

The Mussels will look to claim the series at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. RHP Charlee Soto (0-3, 5.73) makes the start for Fort Myers, opposite RHP Nolan Perry (0-1, 2.23) of the Blue Jays. Coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.

