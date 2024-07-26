Threshers Snap Skid, Split Doubleheader

TAMPA, FL - After a dominant pitching performance in game one led to an 8-0 win, the Clearwater Threshers (51-41, 8-18) finished a doubleheader with a split against the Tampa Tarpons (36-54, 12-12), dropping the finale 7-1 in a doubleheader at George M. Steinbrenner Field on Thursday night. The Threshers and Tarpons return to Tampa for a nine-inning game on Friday evening.

On the second pitch of the first game, Starlyn Caba looped a base hit into left field to lead off the game. He stole second and third before Devin Saltiban drew a walk and scored when TJayy Walton smacked a single up the middle to open the scoring. Two batters later, Raylin Heredia slammed a two-out, three-run home run to left field to give the Threshers a 4-0 lead after the top of the first.

Saltiban started off the third inning by drawing a leadoff walk off Tarpons starter Bryce Warrecker, he moved to second on a walk to Walton and stole third on a double steal, though Walton was called out at second. After a walk to Kehden Hettiger, Heredia struck again, blasting a triple to right-center field that cleared the bases and extended the Threshers lead to 6-0 before rain and lightning delayed the game in the middle of the third.

The game resumed in the bottom of the third inning the next day on Thursday. After the top of the fourth inning, the game went back into a rain delay with the score remaining 6-0 Threshers. After the game resumed, the Threshers didn't let up. The first three batters in the order, Caba, Saltiban, and Walton, each walked to start the top of the sixth inning. Hettiger hit a grounder to second, and after Caba was thrown out at home, the Tarpons catcher, Tomás Frick, hurled a potential double-play ball into right field, allowing Saltiban and Walton to score and bring the Threshers lead to 8-0.

Tampa put two runners on with two outs in the seventh, but the Threshers struck out the final batter to seal the shutout win at 8-0.

Jordan Fowler allowed one hit in 2.0 shutout frames in a no-decision. Alex Garbrick allowed one hit and struck out one in 1.0 scoreless inning. Brandon Beckel (4-1) earned the win in 4.0 scoreless and hitless innings with three strikeouts.

GAME TWO:

WP: Ocean Gabonia (2-2, 3.97)

LP: Enrique Segura (1-3, 6.66)

In the second game, Tampa started the scoring with a five-run second inning to take an early lead. They added two more runs on an error in the fourth to increase their lead to 7-0. Ezra Farmer and Avery Owusu-Asiedu reached on a walk and a single to start the fifth inning, with TJayy Walton batting, newly entered Tarpons reliever Ocean Gabonia fired two consecutive wild pitches that plated Farmer from second base and cut the Tarpons lead to 7-1. After a single in the sixth, the next four Threshers were retired to seal a 7-1 loss and split the doubleheader.

Enrique Segura (1-3) allowed five runs on two hits with four walks and one strikeout in 1.2 frames to take the loss. Jonh Henriquez allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits with four strikeouts in 2.1 innings of work. Jake Eddington finished the game with two hits and two strikeouts in 2.0 shutout innings.

Heredia set a career-high with his fifth RBI after his second at-bat of Wednesday's game...It is the fifth time this season a Thresher has driven in five or more runs in a single game...Beckel set a career-high with 4.0 shutout innings in relief...The rain delays in game one lasted for a total of six hours and 21 minutes...Clearwater is now 6-4 with four splits in five doubleheaders...Walton has hit safely in each of the last five games...González recorded his fourth multi-hit game of the season in game two...The Threshers continue a six-game series on the road against the Tampa Tarpons on Friday, July 26...First pitch will be at 6:30 pm at George M. Steinbrenner Field...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase Threshers tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.

