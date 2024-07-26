Alderman's Walk-off Home Run Gives Jupiter 4-3 Victory Over Daytona in 11 Innings Friday Night

July 26, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







JUPITER, FL - After losing a lead late in the game, the Jupiter Hammerheads (51-33, 15-13) pulled away with a 4-3 walk-off victory in 11 innings on Friday night over the Daytona Tortugas (45-46, 14-11) thanks to a solo home run by Kemp Alderman. With the win, the Hammerheads extend their win streak to three games and put themselves in a position to win the series.

The game was a scoreless battle through the first two and a half innings until Jupiter came up to bat in the bottom of the third inning. With two runners in scoring position, Davis Bradshaw slapped a two-RBI single to left field to put the Hammerheads ahead 2-0.

The ballgame immediately settled down between both pitching staffs. Jupiter starting pitcher Brandon White finished with five scoreless innings in the start and only allowed one hit and two walks while striking out six batters in a no-decision. Jack Sellinger (H, 6) was the first Hammerhead out of the bullpen and provided two shutout frames with four strikeouts. Sellinger's slider reached above 3,000 RPM on multiple occasions in the outing which ranks among the top spin rates across all off Minor League Baseball.

Despite the 2-0 lead, the Hammerheads ran into some trouble in the top of the eighth inning. Euri Montero (H, 4) would allow two runs to score thanks to a RBI groundout by Ricardo Cabrera and Justin Storm (BS, 1) allowing an inherited run to score on a wild pitch to tie the game at 2-2.

After neither team scored in the ninth, the ballgame went into extra innings. Neither team could score the placed runner in the 10th inning so we fast forward to the top of the 11th inning. With Holt Jones (W, 3-3) pitching in his second inning of relief for Jupiter, Trey Faltine hit a RBI single to score the placed runner to give Daytona its first lead at 3-2.

The Hammerheads started the inning with Colby Shade as the placed runner at second base. After Shade advanced to third base on a groundout, Ignoffo drove in Shade on a sacrifice fly to center field to tie the game at 3-3. With two outs and nobody on base, Alderman smacked his fourth home run of the season to straight-away center field at 110.6 miles per hour and 397 feet to give the Hammerheads the walk-off victory of 4-3 on Friday night.

It is the fourth walk-off win of the season for Jupiter and the second of the current home stand. Ignoffo led the offense after he went 2-for-4 with a RBI. Shade led the team with two runs scored.

Jupiter looks to win the series against Daytona on Saturday, July 27th on "Space Night" with first pitch scheduled for 6:00 p.m. at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Jake Brooks (8-1, 1.75 ERA) will take the mound for the Hammerheads against Graham Osman of the Tortugas.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from July 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.