Copa de la Diversion, Hometown Heroes Night to Highlight Upcoming Week at the Jack

July 26, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Tortugas are back at Jackie Robinson Ballpark Tuesday, July 30th to begin a seven-game series against the Dunedin Blue Jays, the Florida State League Single-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays. Among the highlights of the seven contests is Hometown Heroes presented by Gary Yeomans Ford, Feel Good Friday honoring Take Stock in Children, and a unique Rumberos giveaway highlighting Copa de la Diversion!

The Tortugas return home on Tuesday, July 30th with Breast Cancer Awareness Night. The Tortugas will don unique pink-clad uniforms that feature 75 names of local survivors and fighters of breast cancer throughout the jerseys. The jerseys will be auctioned off at the end of the season with all proceeds to raise money and awareness in the fight against breast cancer. Silver Sluggers Night presented by Progressive Medical Research is a part of the festivities. The exclusive 55-and-older club features deals at the team store and concession stands for members and more. Pick up your bingo cards on the riverwalk and get ready to win some prizes! The series opener also marks a Taco Tuesday with options at the concession stands starting at just $3. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

We will be having a doubleheader on Wednesday, July 31st, gates will open at 4:00 p.m. and first pitch for the first game is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. Fans are advised to arrive with an empty stomach for a Belly Buster Wednesday presented by Little Caesar's. A long-standing fan favorite, starting at just $17, patrons will receive a wristband and may indulge in all-you-care-to-eat hot dogs, hamburgers, pizza, and popcorn at concession stands all evening long. Wine and Whiskey Wednesday returns, featuring $3 wine specials from Matua and highlighting special whiskeys. July's wine specials of the month include Frank Family Chardonnay and Pinot Noir. Game two will begin approximately 40 minutes after the completion of the first game.

Taps and Tacos presented by Bud Light returns with some tropical vibes on Thursday, August 1st with taco specials including our Crab Cake Taco and half-priced draft beer and soda specials. The Crab Cake Taco includes fans' choice of a hard or soft taco, with crab meat, peppered bacon, shredded lettuce, garlic aioli, pico de gallo, and a dash of hot sauce. The match up is slated to begin at 6:35 p.m.

On Friday, August 2nd we have Feel Good Friday Powered by Gary Yeomans Ford, highlighting Futures' Take Stock in Children. Take Stock in Children (TSIC) offers at-risk, low income students college tuition scholarships, caring volunteer mentors and hope for a better life. Fans can use the code FUTURES at checkout and a portion of the proceeds will go towards the non-profit. Our City Night Series highlights City of Holly Hill where discounted tickets are available for residents using the code "HH" at checkout when buying tickets online. We will also be honoring some Hometown Heroes presented by Gary Yeomans Ford with all First Responders receiving a complimentary ticket. Friday night's contest starts with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.

On Saturday, August 3rd we will become the Rumberos de Daytona, (or "Partygoers"), as we appreciate Hispanic heritage. To celebrate Copa de la Diversion we will be giving out a Sugar Skull Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Wire 3. The first 1000 fans through the gates will receive one bobblehead. Saturday night's action gets underway with a 6:35 first pitch.

Lastly, the homestand comes to a close on Sunday, August 4th with Shelldon's Family Fun Day. Shelldon's Family Fun Pack available for families to attend all Sunday home games, plus receive a hat and food voucher all for a great low rate. Fans can enjoy pregame autographs along the riverwalk! After the game, all kids will get to take a trip around the bases with postgame Kids Run the Bases sponsored by Neighbors Ice Cream. Sunday's series finale will begin at 5:00 p.m.

Gates for Tuesday, Thursday through Saturday's games will open at 5:30 p.m. with gates opening for Wednesday and Sunday's contest at 4:00 p.m. Single-game tickets, group packages, season tickets, and more are available by calling the Tortugas box office at 386-257-3172 or visiting us online at milb.com/daytona.

