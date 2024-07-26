Silent Night: Marauders' Offense Stifled in 8-1 Defeat

BRADENTON, FL - On Christmas in July night, the Bradenton Marauders were defeated by the Lakeland Flying Tigers 8-1 on Friday evening at LECOM Park.

Anthony Solometo (0-1) started strong in his first start back in Bradenton. The Pittsburgh Pirates' No. 3 prospect fanned two of the three batters in a 1-2-3 first inning.

In the second, Brett Callahan worked a one-out walk before stealing second and third base and scoring on a balk to make it 1-0 Lakeland.

Lakeland added on to their lead in the fourth against Solometo. After the southpaw retired the first two batters, Sameul Gil singled and then scored on an Archer Brookman two-run home run to add on to the Flying Tigers advantage. That would be the last batter Solometo faced as he allowed three runs on three hits while walking two and striking out three in 3.2 innings.

Bradenton scored their lone run in the bottom of the fourth against Lakeland starter Rayner Castillo (3-1). Omar Alfonzo singled and advanced on a passed ball to second to start the frame. Back-to-back groundouts to second scored him to cut the deficit to 3-1.

Lakeland added two more in the sixth against Danny Carrion. In his first outing off the injured list, the right-hander retired the first two hitters before Cristian Santana hit a solo-home run to pad the Lakeland lead to 4-1. The next batter, David Smith, was hit by a pitch and stole second base. He scored on an RBI single from John Peck to make it 5-1.

A three-run ninth put away the ballgame, with the inning highlighted by a two-run double from Brett Callahan. Eiker Huizi tossed a scoreless ninth to close out the ballgame.

Shalin Polanco recorded a single in the ninth to extend his season-long hitting streak to five games.

Bradenton and Lakeland continue their series on Saturday night at LECOM Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 6:10 p.m. on the Marauders Broadcast Network. The Marauders send RHP Hung-Leng Chang (4-7, 4.84) to the hill opposite of RHP Hayden Minto (3-4, 4.39) for the Flying Tigers.

