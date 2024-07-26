Mighty Mussels Game Notes - Fri, July 26 at Dunedin

July 26, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

The Mighty Mussels look to match their longest winning streak of the season Friday night in Dunedin (TOR) and build on their 3.5 game lead in the FSL West standings.

Pitching Matchups

Fri, 6:30 pm - RHP Tanner Hall (2-0, 4.85) vs RHP Fernando Perez (3-1, 3.48)

Sat, 6:30 pm - RHP Charlee Soto (0-3, 5.73) vs RHP Nolan Perry (0-2, 2.23)

Sun, 12:00 pm - LHP Cesar Lares (2-3, 4.37) vs RHP Gage Stanifer (3-3, 6.35)

BENGARD, WINOKUR LEAD MUSSELS TO SIXTH STRAIGHT WIN

Mussels' starting pitcher Spencer Bengard tossed five scoreless innings, allowing just two hits in Thursday's 6-2 win in Dunedin. Brandon Winokur clobbered his sixth home run of the season, and Fort Myers took advantage of four Blue Jays errors to push their record to 6-0 for the road trip. The Mussels' 18-7 start to the half is the franchise's best start to a half since the 2017 Miracle went 19-6 to start the second half.

WALK-ER OBP JENKINS

Last year's No. 5 overall pick Walker Jenkins has caught fire after recovering from a hamstring injury that cost him two months this season. Reaching base three more times Wednesday, his on-base streak currently sits at 28 games. In that span, Jenkins is batting .295 with 10 XBH, 29 RBI and 26 BB. His on-base percentage during the streak currently sits at a staggering .432.

PINELLAS POW WOW CONTINUES!

After sweeping the Clearwater Threshers over the weekend, the Mighty Mussels continue their Pinellas County pow wow this week, visiting the Dunedin Blue Jays for a six-game series. The D-Jays are currently 6.0 games behind the Mussels for the Second Half Championship in the FSL West. Their roster currently features five ranked prospects:

MLB BA

SS Arjun Nimmala 3 4

RHP Fernando Perez 23 14

OF Yhoangel Aponte 24 -

SS Manuel Beltre 26 -

RHP Nolan Perry - 21

BATS BREAK OUT AT BAYCARE

The Mighty Mussels' offense came out refreshed after the All-Star Break, mashing 22 runs and 13 extra-base hits in their three victories in Clearwater last week. Fort Myers rallied for a five runs in the 8th inning Sunday to complete the sweep:

W-L AVG XBH/G OBP SLG

Through July 18 43-41 .237 2.5 .342 .360

July 19-21 3-0 .261 4.3 .373 .486

22 NEW TWINS!

The Minnesota Twins announced the signings of 18 of their 22 draft picks Wednesday, with all 18 having reported to Fort Myers for draft camp. Here are some of the more experienced signings that could don a Mussels' uniform this season:

PLAYER Rd. AGE SCHOOL

RHP Logan Whitaker 19 24.1 NC State

OF Caden Kendle 5 22.4 UC Irvine

3B Peyton Carr 10 22.3 High Point

3B Jay Thomason 17 22.3 Air Force

RHP Michael Ross 18 22.0 Samford

RHP Jakob Hall 8 21.11 Oral Roberts

3B Billy Amick 2 21.8 Tennessee

OF Jaime Ferrer 4 21.7 Florida St.

SECOND HALF SLUGGERS

The Mussels' bats have been extremely productive over the six weeks, going 28-14 over the last 42 games. Since the second half started, the Mussels are 18-7 and have posted an .735 team OPS (League AVG: ~.680):

AVG OPS

Matt Clayton .316 5 XBH, 9 RBI .975

Walker Jenkins .329 8 XBH, 19 BB 1.001

Nick Lucky .228 3 HR, 12 BB .845

Rixon Wingrove .238 7 XBH, 10 RBI .779

Yohander Martinez .241 14 BB, 9 RBI .771

PITCHING STAFF RESET

After the promotions of Nolan Santos and Ricky Castro and the IL placement of Julio Bonilla, the Mighty Mussels' pitching staff was due for some fresh arms. Over the last week, they have added three new pitchers in addition to a pair of rehabbers:

- RHP Juan Mercedes sent down from CR

- RHP Tomas Cleto reinstated from 7-day IL

- RHP Kyle Bloor reinstated from 7-day IL

- RHP Devin Kirby transferred from FCL

