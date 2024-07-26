Tortugas Tripped up in 11-Inning Duel

JUPITER, Fla- The Daytona Tortugas rallied to tie the game in the eighth, then took the lead in the 11th, but the Jupiter Hammerheads scored twice in the bottom of the 11th to claim a 4-3 victory on Friday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

Jupiter (14-12, 51-43) earned their third consecutive win as Daytona (14-11, 45-46) stranded 12 runners on base and went 2-for-19 with runners in scoring position.

The first few innings saw little of note offensively. In the first three innings, the only baserunners for Daytona against Jupiter starter Brandon White were a pair of walks. Meanwhile, Tortugas starter Adam Serwinowski allowed only a second-inning single over the first two frames.

In the third, though, Jupiter struck first. With one out, Junior Sanchez reached on an infield single, then moved to third on a double from Colby Shade. Davis Bradshaw then served a single into left-center, scoring both runners to put the Hammerheads up 2-0.

Daytona had an opportunity to cut into the lead in the fourth, as Sammy Stafura led off with a double into the left field corner. However, White retired the next three hitters to keep the Tortugas off the board, then set down Daytona in order in the fifth as he completed 5.0 scoreless innings.

Serwinowski settled down with a 1-2-3 fourth, ending his night with his fifth strikeout as he threw 4.0 innings of two-run, four-hit ball, striking out five without walking a batter.

Nick Payero entered in the fifth and was sharp out of the gate, throwing a 1-2-3 inning. He allowed a one-out hit in the sixth to Ryan Ignoffo, but Connor Burns threw him out trying to steal second. Payero followed with another 1-2-3 frame in the seventh.

Jack Sellinger came on for Jupiter in the sixth and spun 2.0 scoreless innings, striking out four and allowing only a one-out single in the seventh.

In the eighth, though, Euri Montero entered for Jupiter and Daytona pounced. Luis Reyes led off with a single and Trey Faltine walked. After a groundout moved both runners, a groundout from Ricardo Cabrera scored Reyes. Justin Storm then entered to pitch and issued a walk, before uncorking a wild pitch to score Faltine, tying the game at two apiece.

Payero finished off an outstanding 4.0 scoreless innings with another spotless frame in the eighth, setting up Daytona to take the lead in the ninth.

They nearly did, as Yassel Pino and Reyes led off the inning with singles. After a strikeout, a walk loaded the bases. However, Storm picked up a strikeout and a groundout as Daytona left the bases loaded for a second inning in a row.

Jupiter made a threat to win the game in the ninth against new pitcher Cody Adcock in the ninth. Ignoffo doubled with one out, then went to third on an error. Adcock, though, struck out the next two to send the game to extra innings.

In the tenth, Daytona did not score against new pitcher Holt Jones, but Adcock held firm, allowing a walk but otherwise retiring the side without surrendering the winning run.

In the 11th, a groundout moved Malvin Valdez to third, who then came home on an infield single from Valdez, putting Daytona in front. Faltine then stole second, but was cut down at the plate trying to score on a Yerlin Confidan single, ending the inning with Daytona up 3-2.

In the bottom of the 11th, a groundout moved Shade to third with one out. Ignoffo then tied the game on a sacrifice fly. The game abruptly ended one pitch later went Kemp Alderman blasted a drive over the center field fence for a walk-off home run as Jupiter won 4-3 in 11 innings.

Daytona will play game five against the Jupiter Hammerheads on Saturday night. First pitch from Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium will be at 6:30 p.m. with pregame coverage on the Tortugas Radio Network with the Voice of the Tortugas, Brennan Mense beginning at 6:20.

