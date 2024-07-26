Blue Jays Outlast Fort Myers in 12-Inning Marathon

July 26, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

DUNEDIN, FL - In a game that featured five lead changes, the Blue Jays had the last laugh, walking off Fort Myers on an Edward Duran RBI in the bottom of the 12th for a 11-10 win.

The victory snaps a four-game losing streak and ends the Mighty Mussels' six game winning streak.

Dunedin struck first, scoring twice on RBI singles from Duran and Bryce Arnold in the second inning.

The lead was short lived, as Fort Myers took their first advantage of the contest in the top of the third. The Mussels opened the inning with back-to-back doubles, the second of which was an RBI from former Blue Jay Angel Del Rosario. Walker Jenkins followed by tying the game with a sac fly.

Dunedin starter Fernando Perez hit the next batter, then called time and had to leave the game after just 2.2 innings.

Brandon Winokur welcomed Juanmi Vasquez to the game by blasting a two-run, go-ahead home run to open a 4-2 Fort Myers lead. The lead increased to 5-2 with a Nick Lucky solo shot in the fourth.

The Blue Jays surged back in the bottom of the fifth. Robert Robertis doubled, Bryce Arnold walked and Victor Arias singled to load the bases with no outs, chasing Mussels starter Tanner Hall. Before reliver Ben Ethridge threw his first pitch, he balked, bringing home Robertis to make it 5-3.

Arjun Nimmala followed with a majestic, three-run, go-ahead homer to propel the Blue Jays to a 6-5 lead. The shot was Nimmala's second of the week and eighth this season.

The one run lead held until the top of the eighth. After Bo Bonds worked out of a bases loaded jam in the sixth and retired Fort Myers in order in the seventh, the righty returned for the eighth. The first batter of the inning, Poncho Ruiz, popped a ball into shallow right that Dunedin lost in the lights, leading to a double. The Mussels capitalized on the miscue, as Rixon Wingrove laced a game-tying double to make it 6-6.

After Dunedin stranded two runners in the bottom of the ninth, the game continued into the 10th. Fort Myers took advantage of its automatic runner, taking a 7-6 lead in a Ruiz sac fly. The Blue Jays responded in the bottom half, as Nimmala scored on a Manuel Beltre fielders choice, as Beltre narrowly beat the rally throw on a double play ball with one out.

Fort Myers applied further pressure in the 11th, tallying two runs: the first on a throwing error, and the second on an RBI knock from Del Rosario.

In the bottom of the inning, Victor Arias delivered in the clutch, poking a two-RBI single to drive in Duran and Braden Barry to re-tie the contest at 10-10.

In the 12th, Dunedin hurler Yondrei Rojas was a strike away from a scoreless frame, but balked to bring Jenkins in to score from third base, putting Fort Myers back in front 11-10.

The Blue Jays came through with one final jolt in the home half, as Cristian Feliz lined an RBI double to knot the game. With one out and Feliz on first base, Duran sent a ground ball to Lucky at second base. Lucky bobbled the grounder and then threw to first to retire Duran as Feliz crossed home to end the contest.

The Blue Jays host Fort Myers again on Saturday night, with first pitch set for 6:30 pm. It's beach night at TD Ballpark, with the first 1,000 fans set to receive Hawaiian shirts, presented by Frenchy's.

