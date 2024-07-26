Mets Shut Out Cardinals 4-0 On Malmo Oat Milkers Night
July 26, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)
St. Lucie Mets News Release
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets, playing as MiLB's 121st team the Malmo Oat Milkers, pitched a three-hit shutout in a 4-0 victory over the Palm Beach Cardinals on Friday night at Clover Park. The Mets snapped a six-game losing streak.
Five pitchers chipped in for the second home shutout of the season. Starter Jorge De Leon touched 97 mph over 1.2 innings. He gave up one hit - an infield single - and struck out three.
Jeremy Peguero pitched the next 1.1 innings and was credited with the win. He walked one and struck out two.
Jordany Ventura tossed 1.2 innings with a strikeout. Joseph Yabbour pitched the longest outing - 2.1 innings with three strikeouts.
Gregori Louis pitched the final 2.0 innings without giving up a hit. He struck out four.
The Mets (Oat Milkers) scored the only run they needed in the first inning. Boston Baro took a leadoff walk from Hunter Kublick. He went to second on an errant pickoff throw and scored on a RBI single by Ronald Hernandez.
Hernandez belted a one-out triple in the third inning. Estarling Mercado followed with a triple of his own to drive in Hernandez for a 2-0 lead.
Baro ripped a two-out RBI single into right field in the fourth inning to plate Vincent Perozo for a 3-0 lead.
Willy Fanas extended his hitting streak to six games with a two-out RBI single in the eighth inning to send Hernandez home for a 4-0 advantage.
Perozo caught all nine innings and threw out a base runner. At the plate he was 2 for 3 with a pair of singles, walk and a run scored.
Baro was 1 for 3 with a single, two walks, RBI and run.
Hernandez went 2 for 4 with a triple, single, walk, RBI and two runs scored.
The Mets (9-19, 31-63) and Cardinals (17-9, 54-38) play the fifth game of their series on Saturday. First pitch at Clover Park is 6:10 p.m. It's Maddie's Fight Night. The Mets will wear special jerseys to raise funds for Maddie's Fight Foundation, a charity that brings awareness to childhood cancer. There will be postgame fireworks.
• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...
Florida State League Stories from July 26, 2024
- Blue Jays Outlast Fort Myers in 12-Inning Marathon - Dunedin Blue Jays
- Mussels Lose 12-Inning Marathon in Dunedin 11-10 - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels
- Tarpons Emerge Victorious in Back-And-Forth Battle - Tampa Tarpons
- Tarpons Emerge Victorious In Back-And-Forth Battle - Tampa Tarpons
- Alderman's Walk-off Home Run Gives Jupiter 4-3 Victory Over Daytona in 11 Innings Friday Night - Jupiter Hammerheads
- Tortugas Tripped up in 11-Inning Duel - Daytona Tortugas
- Mets Shut Out Cardinals 4-0 On Malmo Oat Milkers Night - St. Lucie Mets
- See-Saw Affair Ends in Late Loss - Clearwater Threshers
- Silent Night: Marauders' Offense Stifled in 8-1 Defeat - Bradenton Marauders
- Copa de la Diversion, Hometown Heroes Night to Highlight Upcoming Week at the Jack - Daytona Tortugas
- Mighty Mussels Game Notes - Fri, July 26 at Dunedin - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels
- Tarpons, Threshers pull all-nighter, split doubleheader - Tampa Tarpons
- Threshers Snap Skid, Split Doubleheader - Clearwater Threshers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.