Mets Shut Out Cardinals 4-0 On Malmo Oat Milkers Night

July 26, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release







PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets, playing as MiLB's 121st team the Malmo Oat Milkers, pitched a three-hit shutout in a 4-0 victory over the Palm Beach Cardinals on Friday night at Clover Park. The Mets snapped a six-game losing streak.

Five pitchers chipped in for the second home shutout of the season. Starter Jorge De Leon touched 97 mph over 1.2 innings. He gave up one hit - an infield single - and struck out three.

Jeremy Peguero pitched the next 1.1 innings and was credited with the win. He walked one and struck out two.

Jordany Ventura tossed 1.2 innings with a strikeout. Joseph Yabbour pitched the longest outing - 2.1 innings with three strikeouts.

Gregori Louis pitched the final 2.0 innings without giving up a hit. He struck out four.

The Mets (Oat Milkers) scored the only run they needed in the first inning. Boston Baro took a leadoff walk from Hunter Kublick. He went to second on an errant pickoff throw and scored on a RBI single by Ronald Hernandez.

Hernandez belted a one-out triple in the third inning. Estarling Mercado followed with a triple of his own to drive in Hernandez for a 2-0 lead.

Baro ripped a two-out RBI single into right field in the fourth inning to plate Vincent Perozo for a 3-0 lead.

Willy Fanas extended his hitting streak to six games with a two-out RBI single in the eighth inning to send Hernandez home for a 4-0 advantage.

Perozo caught all nine innings and threw out a base runner. At the plate he was 2 for 3 with a pair of singles, walk and a run scored.

Baro was 1 for 3 with a single, two walks, RBI and run.

Hernandez went 2 for 4 with a triple, single, walk, RBI and two runs scored.

The Mets (9-19, 31-63) and Cardinals (17-9, 54-38) play the fifth game of their series on Saturday. First pitch at Clover Park is 6:10 p.m. It's Maddie's Fight Night. The Mets will wear special jerseys to raise funds for Maddie's Fight Foundation, a charity that brings awareness to childhood cancer. There will be postgame fireworks.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from July 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.