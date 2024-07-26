Tarpons Emerge Victorious in Back-And-Forth Battle

TAMPA, Fla. - It was a back-and-forth battle at GMS Field on Friday night between the Tampa Tarpons (13-12) and Clearwater Threshers (8-19), with the Tarpons sealing the deal, 7-6. The Tarpons fell behind early but used a five-run fifth to propel them to victory. The five-run frame was capped off with a Little League home run from 2B George Lombard Jr. (2-for-4, 2R, 2 singles, 2RBI).

RHP Chase Hampton (3.2IP, 1H, 2R/1ER, 1BB, 3K) continued his rehab assignment, tossing 3.2 solid innings. Hampton started the game, retiring the first ten batters in order. His cutter was his swing-and-miss pitch, totaling four whiffs on seven swings.

The Threshers scored first in the fourth. With one away, Devin Saltiban singled. He then stole second base and advanced to third base on a wild pitch. After Tjayy Walton walked, Clearwater pulled off a double steal, which brought home Saltiban. Walton took off for another stolen base as he cruised into third; however, the throwdown to third trickled into left field, bringing home Walton.

Tampa loaded the bases in the fifth with a single from RF Willy Montero, a walk from 3B Hans Montero, and another single from C Josue Gonzalez. LF Coby Morales worked the count full before taking ball four to bring home W. Montero and cut the deficit to one. Tampa tied the game on a SAC-fly from DH Tomas Frick. With two runners in scoring position and the infield drawn in after the SAC-fly, Lombard Jr. sent a single back up the middle, scoring two runs. The throw home from Avery Owusu-Asiedu went to the backstop, and Lombard Jr. took off for third. Louie Albrecht retrieved the ball and threw to third to get Lombard Jr., but the throw sailed into left field, allowing Lombard Jr. to get up and cross the plate for the Little League home run.

Clearwater stormed back to tie the game in the sixth. The frame began with singles by Walton and Eduardo Tait. Raylin Heredia's big series continued when he tied the game with a three-run homer to left.

CF Jackson Castillo drew a free pass to open the sixth. He stole second base and then third base as W. Montero worked another walk to put runners on the corners. H. Montero reclaimed the lead for Tampa with an RBI groundout plating Castillo.

Starlyn Caba walked and stole second and third base to start the seventh. Saltiban also reached via the walk. After a strikeout, RHP Osiel Rodriguez got Tait to bounce into a double play to end the inning and hold Tampa's one-run lead.

After two quick outs in the eighth, Diego Gonzalez singled, and then pinch hitter Jared Thomas also singled, putting runners on the corners. A wild pitch brought home Gonzalez to knot the game at six.

The back-and-forth battle continued when the Tarpons regained the lead in the eighth. Castillo walked and swiped second base. Following the stolen base, H. Montero singled to left field. On the base hit, Walton came up throwing as Castillo rounded third. The throw was cut off by the pitcher, Luis Avila, just in front of the plate, allowing Castillo to score as the go-ahead run.

Clearwater put the tying run on base to lead off the ninth with a walk from Caba. RHP Luis Pacheco (S,1) settled down to retire the next three batters in order to pick up the save in his first game as a Tarpon.

The Tarpons will host the Threshers tomorrow for a doubleheader at GMS Field.

