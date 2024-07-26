Tarpons, Threshers pull all-nighter, split doubleheader

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Tarpons (12-12) and Clearwater Threshers (8-18) were finally able to get two games in with a Thursday doubleheader. The Tarpons were shutout 8-0 in the opener, which was a continuation of Tuesday's game. It was a different story for Tampa in the nightcap as the Tarpons' offense erupted for eight runs behind SS Roderick Arias' grand slam in the second inning. The early offensive outburst allowed RHP Luis Serna and RHP Ocean Gabonia (W, 2-2) to cruise to the finish line for a 7-1 victory.

GAME ONE

Clearwater jumped on the board early in the first. Starlyn Caba singled to open the game and then stole second and third base. Devin Saltiban worked a walk, and then a single from Tjayy Walton gave Clearwater a 1-0 lead. With two on and two away, Raylin Heredia pounced on a hanging sweeper, drilling it over the left-center field wall to grow Clearwater's lead to four.

Saltiban and Walton both drew free passes to start the third frame. Clearwater tried a double steal and C Tomas Frick threw out the trail runner, Walton. Kehden Hettinger walked, and with two away, Heredia struck again. This time he sent a two-run triple to right center field, making Clearwater's lead six.

Clearwater loaded the bases on three walks in the sixth. RHP Montana Semmel came into the game with the bases juiced and no outs. Hettinger bounced a grounder to second and 3B/2B Hans Montero threw home for the force out, but then Frick launched the ball into right field, trying for the double play at first base, allowing two runs to score.

GAME TWO

RHP Luis Serna (4.1IP, 3H, 1ER, 2BB, 10K) tallied a career-high ten strikeouts in Thursday's nightcap. Serna's changeup was his most dominant pitch. He recorded a whiff rate of 57% with the pitch. Clearwater's batters were off balance with the combination of the changeup and sinker. Serna averaged a speed difference of 11.9 MPH between the two pitches to keep the THreshers guessing at the plate.

CF Willy Montero and C Josue Gonzalez both worked walks in the second for 1B Coby Morales. Morales came through in the clutch, sending a single to right field to drive Gonzalez home and give the Tarpons the lead.

After a fielder's choice, the bases were loaded for SS Roderick Arias, who delivered for the Tarpons in grand style. Arias sent a grand slam over the right field wall to extend Tampa's lead to five. R. Arias' seventh home run of the year left the bat at 106.4 MPH and traveled 358 feet.

RF Daury Arias led off the fourth inning with a line drive single to right field. Following the single, R. Arias doubled down the right field line. Both Daury and Roderick came around to score on an error when Bryson Mare misplayed a throw at first base.

Clearwater got on the board in the fifth. Ezra Farmer walked, Avery Owusu-Asiedu singled, and then two wild pitches allowed Farmer to score.

Gabonia tossed 2.2 scoreless innings to finish off the victory for Tampa. Gabonia only allowed one hit while striking out two.

The Tarpons will host the Threshers tomorrow at GMS Field at 6:30 p.m. with RHP Josh Grosz on the mound. Come enjoy Sink or Swim Friday with tickets available at tarponsbaseball.com.

