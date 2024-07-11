Murphy Spins Six No-Hit Innings, Bowling Green Splits Doubleheader

July 11, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green, Kentucky - Bowling Green Hot Rods (11-5, 47-35) split a doubleheader with the Hickory Crawdads (8-9, 36-47), dropping Game One, 2-1, and taking game two, 7-2, on Wednesday at Bowling Green Ballpark.

In Game One, Bowling Green scored in the bottom of the first against Crawdads starter DJ McCarty. Xavier Isaac hammered a solo home run to right, giving the Hot Rods a 1-0 lead.

The Crawdads responded in the top of the second, facing Hot Rods starter Duncan Davitt. Gleider Figuereo blasted a solo home run to tie the game, 1-1. In the top of the fourth, Quincy Scott doubled and advanced to third on a Marco Soto fly out. Marcus Smith singled, scoring Scott from third to give the Crawdads a 2-1 lead.

The Hot Rods loaded the bases in the bottom of the seventh, but failed to score, finalizing the game, 2-1.

McCarty (1-4) earned the victory after 5.2 innings of work, surrendering one run on five hits and walking two while striking out six. Daviit (5-6) received the loss after tossing 5.1 innings, surrendering two runs on seven hits while walking one and striking out five. Rodriguez (1) earned the save after 0.1 scoreless inning, walking one and striking out one.

In Game Two, Bolidos jumped ahead in the bottom of the first with Hickory starter Kohl Drake on the mound. Brayden Taylor singled and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Taylor moved to third on another wild pitch and scored on a Tre' Morgan single to right, putting Bowling Green out in front 1-0. Cooper Kinney singled, advancing Morgan to third, putting runners at the corners. Kinney was caught stealing second, allowing Morgan to score, extending the lead, 2-0.

In the bottom of the second, Bowling Green added another run with Drake still on the hill. Ricardo Genoves doubled and scored on a Taylor triple, increasing the Bolidos lead, 3-0.

Bowling Green tallied a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth against Drake. Genoves walked and came around to score on a Spikes two-run blast, lengthening the Bolidos lead to 5-0. Bowling Green added two more runs in the bottom of the fifth, while Hickory plated two in the top of the seventh, ending in a 7-2 Bolidos win.

Chandler Murphy (2-1) earned the win after spinning 6.0 scoreless innings, allowing no hits and striking out five. Drake (2-1) received the loss after tossing 4.1 innings, allowing five runs on six hits and two walks while striking out six.

Bowling Green and Hickory play game three of a six-game series Thursday at Bowling Green Ballpark with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 CT PM. The Hot Rods send out RHP Yoniel Curet (4-7, 3.95), while Hickory starts LHP Mitch Bratt (5-4, 3.52).

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.

