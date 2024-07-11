Close Contest Goes to Aberdeen, 3-2

July 11, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







ASHEVILLE- The Asheville Hippies battled the Aberdeen IronBirds on Thursday night but ultimately fell by one run, 3-2. The Hippies received excellent pitching and made a ton of defensive plays yet were unable to overcome an early 3-0 deficit.

Aberdeen plated a run in the top of the first and added two more in the third. Asheville countered with a run in the bottom of the fourth. Luis Baez walked, stole second, stole third, then scored on an IronBirds throwing error.

In the seventh, Oliver Carrillo and Jackson Loftin recorded back-to-back one out hits. Fernando Caldera followed with an RBI fielder's choice that brought the Hippies within a run. Aberdeen buckled down and kept Asheville from leveling the game over the final two frames.

The Hippies pitching staff of Derek True, Kelly Austin, Deury Carrasco, and Brody Rodning held the IronBirds hitless, 0-for-9, with runners in scoring position.

Asheville will look to even up the series once more with Game Four slated for Friday night at 6:35pm ET.

