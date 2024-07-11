Renegades Game Notes

July 11, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Hudson Valley Renegades (41-40, 8-8) at Jersey Shore BlueClaws (46-37, 8-9)

RHP Blane Abeyta (1-1, 1.64 ERA) vs. RHP Casey Steward (1-0, 1.80 ERA)

| Game 82 | Road Game 44 | Thursday, July 11, 2024 | ShoreTown Ballpark | Lakewood, N.J. | First Pitch 7:05 p.m. |

Radio: WBPM 96.5 FM - Beacon, WGHQ 92.5 FM/920 AM Kingston, W232DQ 94.3 FM Peekskill, WBNR 1260 AM - Beacon, WLNA 1420 AM - Peekskill

Internet Radio: www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast

TV: MiLB.tv & Bally Live App

SOMEWHERE IN THE SWAMPS OF JERSEY: The Renegades return to ShoreTown Ballpark for the first time this season. In their first series of 2024 in May, Hudson Valley took the first four games of the series with Jersey Shore. The Renegades scored six-or-more runs in five of six games vs. Jersey Shore, and eight-or-more runs in four of six contests. After only playing six games against one another in the first half, the two teams will see each other quite a bit in the second half. Of their final 52 games, Hudson Valley will play Jersey Shore 18 times, including 12 games in Lakewood.

THE PROMISED LAND: The Renegades begin a stretch this week in Jersey Shore where they will play 12 of their next 15 games, and 18 of their next 27, away from Heritage Financial Park. After six games in Jersey Shore this week, Hudson Valley will host Rome for three games following the All-Star break, before traveling to Wilmington for a six-game series.

ROAD STRUGGLES: After a 10-4 loss on Wednesday, Hudson Valley has lost four straight road games. They are just 17-26 overall away from Heritage Financial Park this season. Last year, the Renegades were 41-25 on the road. Falling in a 3-2 walk-off on Tuesday at Jersey Shore, the Renegades suffered just their second loss this season when leading after eight innings. The only other time the Renegades lost in 2024 when heading into the ninth inning came on April 24 against Bowling Green at Heritage Financial Park, ironically also a 3-2 loss on a Colton Ledbetter home run off Hueston Morrill in the top of the ninth. In the last two seasons, the Gades are 84-4 (.955) when leading after eight innings.

THE RUNNIN' RENEGADES ARE BACK: After stealing only 13 bases in 27 games in June, the Renegades have been on a stolen base frenzy to begin July, going 15-for-17 on stolen base attempts as a team in eight July games thus far. Roc Riggio leads the way with six steals in seven tries.

RECORD-BREAKER: A Heritage Financial Park record crowd of 6,176 attended Thursday's Fourth of July game against the Brooklyn Cyclones, breaking the previous record by more than 500 fans. The holiday attendance surpassed a record set earlier this year on May 15th, when the Renegades welcomed an Education Day crowd of 5,619 to the ballpark.

HIGHS AND LOWS: In an Independence Week home-and-home series last week, the Renegades earned a six-game split with the Brooklyn Cyclones. The first four games between the Renegades and Cyclones were all shutouts, with both teams earning two shutout victories. Hudson Valley returned home with a bang on Friday, notching six runs on 11 hits that included three long balls. After a dominant shutout victory in the first game down in Brooklyn, the Renegades were held scoreless in back-to-back games at Maimonides Park. It marked the first time that Hudson Valley had suffered consecutive shutout losses since June 2022, and the first time in two nine innings games since 2017. The Renegades recorded just six combined hits in the two games.

CONSISTENCY: Baron Stuart was tremendous in two starts against Brooklyn last week. Stuart allowed just one run combined in 12.2 innings while inducing 16 groundball outs. On Saturday, Stuart earned his fourth quality start with Hudson Valley, and fifth overall, tossing six innings of one-run ball with five strikeouts. In Brooklyn on Monday, the right-hander tossed 6.2 scoreless innings while inducing nine groundball outs. The right-hander retired 18 of the last 23 batters he faced, recording his third quality of the season with the Renegades, and fourth overall. Stuart has allowed three earned runs or less in nine of his last 10 starts, and has gone 5+ innings in seven of his last nine starts.

HE WENT TO JARED: Jared Serna continues to be one of the best hitters in the South Atlantic League. The Renegades infielder was 2-for-5 on Tuesday, earning his 19th multi-hit game of the season, most among active Renegades players. Serna ranks in the top 10 in six hitting categories in the South Atlantic League. His 52 RBIs are tied for the second-most in the SAL, and his 22 doubles are tied for third. He is also tied for fifth with 78 hits, and his 49 runs scored rank eighth in the league.

HEATING UP: Renegades infielder Roc Riggio has been tremendous over the last three weeks. During an 23-game on-base streak that ended Tuesday, Riggio was 23-for-85, slashing .271/.404/.494 with 13 extra-base hits, including 10 doubles, and a .898 OPS. The Oklahoma State product has a hit in 21 of his last 25 games. His on-base streak is the fifth-longest streak in the South Atlantic League this season.

NY SLUGGERS: The Renegades currently have the fourth-highest team OPS in the South Atlantic League (.735). With 158 doubles in 2024, Hudson Valley has the most doubles in High-A this season, three more than any other team. Four Renegades have 16 or more doubles, and 10 players have eight or more two-baggers.

THE 'PEN IS MIGHTIER: The Renegades bullpen collectively sports a 3.30 ERA (124 ER/338.1 IP) this season, the best mark in High-A and tied for 10th-best in the minor leagues. In his last four appearances, Trent Sellers has allowed no earned runs in 10.2 frames, including 3.1 innings without a run on Tuesday. Over the unit's last 38.0 innings dating back to last Saturday, the bullpen has allowed just 10 earned runs, good for a 2.36 ERA.

STELLAR STARTERS: Starting pitching continues to be excellent for the Renegades. Thirty-one of the last 36 starters have allowed three earned runs or less in their outings. On Friday, Blane Abeyta tossed six scoreless innings while allowing just four hits and striking out five.

LIMITING HITS: Hudson Valley pitchers have allowed only 545 hits through 81 games. The Renegades have allowed the second-fewest hits in MiLB, trailing only the Carolina Mudcats (A, MIL). Incredibly, the Amarillo Sod Poodles (AZ, AA) have allowed a staggering 758 hits through 83 games, most among all non-AAA teams.

MIDWEST REINFORCEMENTS: Jace Avina debuted with the Renegades on April 17 after being traded to New York for Jake Bauers in November from Milwaukee. The 20-year-old has been crucial all season for the Renegades. Avina is hitting .274 (71-for-259) with 22 doubles, 41 RBIs, 36 runs scored and a .808 OPS in 67 games. His 22 doubles are tied for the third-most in the South Atlantic League. Last Friday vs. Wilmington, Avina was 2-for-4 with a home run, double, walk, and two runs scored. Avina also currently holds a 33-game errorless streak.

INTERNATIONAL OUTREACH: The Hudson Valley Renegades and the Bhutan Baseball & Softball Association have partnered to present Bhutan Night on August 20 at Heritage Financial Park. The team is currently fundraising to bring over several Bhutanese baseball players for baseball and cultural enrichment tour of the Hudson Valley and New York. More details on the night can be found at www.hvrenegades.com/bhutan.

DEFENSIVE ISSUES: The Renegades have the third-most errors in High-A with 103 errors in 81 games. Their .964 fielding percentage is tied for ninth-worst in the minors. In six of their last 12 games, the Renegades have played error-free. With no errors in wins on Thursday and Saturday, Hudson Valley is now 19-6 in games this season where they do not commit an error. Excluding four losses to Greensboro in which they played errorless baseball, the Renegades are 19-2 in that scenario.

POWER SURGE: Garrett Martin has been hot at the plate recently. In his last 18 games, Martin has 11 extra-base hits, including five home runs, five doubles, and a triple. Martin has a .649 slugging percentage and a 1.031 OPS during that stretch. The outfielder hit his seventh home run of the season last Monday vs. Brooklyn, his second long ball in three games. Martin has also not committed an error in 44 games in the outfield this season for Hudson Valley.

CAROLINA POP: Josh Moylan is having his best stretch of the season. Over his last 15 games, Moylan is hitting .293 (17-for-58) with a .466 slugging percentage and a .825 OPS.

LEFTY SLUGGING: Omar Martinez has been getting on-base in a variety of ways. In his last ten games, the Renegades catcher has a .409 on-base percentage and a .880 OPS. During that span, he has two home runs and nine RBIs, to go along with ten walks. His .380 on-base percentage this season ranks sixth, and his 50 walks in 2024 are tied the fourth-most in the South Atlantic League.

DOMINICAN BOOST: Since being called up in mid-June, Brenny Escanio has been excellent. He is hitting .289 (13-for-45) with seven RBIs and six doubles.

