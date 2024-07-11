Morris' Masterful Effort Guides Cyclones Past Blue Rocks

WILMINGTON, Del. - RHP Kade Morris picked up where RHP Jonah Tong left off on Wednesday. The 22-year-old retired 13 of his final 14 batters faced, tossing 6.0 innings of four-hit, one-run ball, as the Brooklyn Cyclones snapped a three-game slide with a 5-1 win over the Wilmington Blue Rocks on Thursday night from Judy Johnson Field at Frawley Stadium.

Brooklyn (6-12, 39-45) trailed 1-0 entering the sixth inning before some serendipity turned the tides. After a leadoff single from 1B Kellum Clark was erased on a ground ball double play, 2B Wilfredo Lara immediately bounced the next pitch to third. The throw to first was accurate but was lost by the first baseman in the setting sun behind the third-base seats. The throw glanced off the fielder, allowing Lara to reach on the error, keeping the inning alive.

On the next pitch, C Chris Suero smashed a ball off the wall in right-center field. Lara scampered around from first to tie the game, as the 20-year-old slid into the third with a triple. A wild pitch enabled Suero to come home, giving the Cyclones their first lead of the series, 2-1.

In the eighth inning, Brooklyn missed a chance to score with the bases loaded. However, they took advantage of another opportunity in the ninth.

The Cyclones loaded the bases with one out. As a result of three free passes to CF Nick Morabito, Suero, and 2B Junior Tilien, Brooklyn forced home three key insurance runs, increasing Brooklyn's lead to four, 5-1.

RHP Joshua Cornielly, who worked a scoreless eighth, returned in the ninth and worked around a leadoff single to strike out three batters in the frame to secure his team-leading seventh save and the Cyclones' 5-1 triumph.

Morris (3-2) was sublime once again on Thursday. The Modesto, Calif. native permitted only one run on a ground out to first in the second inning, walking two and striking out two over 6.0 innings, to earn his third South Atlantic League win.

RHP José Atencio (1-7) was saddled with the tough-luck defeat for Wilmington. The 22-year-old yielded only two unearned runs over 7.0 innings, striking out seven.

Brooklyn will try and even the series at two wins apiece on Friday. RHP Dakota Hawkins (3-3, 4.31) is expected to take the hill for the Cyclones. The Blue Rocks are projected to counter with RHP Luke Young (2-9, 5.25). The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

