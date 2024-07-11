Grasshoppers Shutout Dash, 3-0, Thursday Evening

July 11, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers shutout the Winston-Salem Dash 3-0 on Thursday, July 22. The Grasshoppers improved to 13-5 while the Dash fell to 9-9 while Greensboro outhit Winston-Salem 6-4.

Outfielder Hudson Head led the Grasshoppers offense as he went 2-3 with one free base. Hits for Greensboro were also recorded by Jack Brannigan, Nick Cimillo, Miakol Escotto, and Luke Brown.

Leading at the dish for the Dash was outfielder Eddie Park as he went 2-3 with one free base. Hits for Winston-Salem were also tallied by Loidel Chapelli and D.J. Gladney.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher Derek Diamond as he tallied five strikeouts and gave up two hits and one free base on six scoreless innings of work. Diamond recorded the win for the Grasshoppers and improved to 5-1 on the season while Yoldin De La Paz tallied his first save.

Starting on the mound for Winston-Salem was lefthanded pitcher Vail as he tallied seven strikeouts and gave up three hits, one earned run, and four free bases on five innings of work. Vail took the loss for the Dash and fell to 1-1 on the season.

The Grasshoppers continue their homestand against the Winston-Salem Dash on Friday, July 12, at 6:30 pm for FANomenal Fireworks Friday. To purchase tickets to any Greensboro Grasshoppers game, visit www.gsohoppers.com or call our front office at (336)-268-2255.

