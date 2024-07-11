Streak Snapped on Compton's Walk-off Walk

ROME, GA - Four, seventh inning walks from Greenville's Reidis Sena coupled with hits from Justin Janas and Nick Ward were enough to snap Rome's 10-game skid.

After his multi-homer game earlier in the day, Allan Castro homered again in the first inning of game two. His tenth of the season put Greenville up 1-0 and that score would hold until the bottom of the third when Drew Compton's second homerun in an Emperors jersey, a solo shot to right center, tied the game.

Luis Vargas was his usual, steady self. He fired 5.2 innings, scattering 4 hits and surrendering just one earned run. Errors by Carlos Arroyo and Dawson Dimon contributed to a couple of unearned runs in the middle innings. Compton's homer stood as the only run scored for Rome heading into the seventh.

Janas doubled to lead off the seventh, his eleventh of the summer hugged the right field line and wound up in the corner. Arroyo would walk behind him and Nick Ward's line drive single through the middle would load the bases with nobody out. Dimon, after an incredible at-bat, would work another walk to cut the lead to one. At the top of the order, Kilpatrick and Compton drew Sena's third and fourth walks of the inning to walk off the Drive, 4-3.

Rome was no-hit in game one of the double header.

World Series Champion Ian Anderson makes a rehab start tomorrow for Rome. Friday's first pitch is set for 7:00 pm EDT.

