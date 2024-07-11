Curet Strikes Out Seven, Bootleggers Fall Short 3-2

Bowling Green, Kentucky - Yoniel Curet fanned seven hitters over his 5.0 innings of work, as the Bowling Green Bootleggers (11-6, 47-36) fell to the Hickory Crawdads (9-9, 37-47) 3-2 on Thursday at Bowling Green Ballpark.

The Bootleggers tallied a run in the bottom of the fifth against Hickory starter Mitch Bratt. Brock Jones singled and advanced to second on a fielder's choice. Gregory Barrios singled, scoring Jones from second to give Bowling Green a 1-0 lead.

The Crawdads responded in the top of the sixth facing Bootleggers reliever T.J. Fondtain. Gleider Figuereo crushed a solo home run to right, evening the game, 1-1.

In the bottom of the eighth, Bowling Green broke the tie with Hickory reliever Josh Mollerus on the hill. Cooper Kinney and Colton Ledbetter singled, putting runners at first and third. Tatem Levins notched a base hit, scoring Kinney from third and putting the Bootleggers up 2-1.

Hickory rallied in the top of the ninth against Bowling Green reliever Drew Sommers. Ian Moller, Anthony Gutierrez, and Yosy Galan each singled to load the bases. Marcus Smith grounded into a fielder's choice, scoring Moller from third to tie the game, 2-2. With runners at the corners, Gutierrez stole home, giving Hickory a 3-2 lead. Crawdads reliever Gavin Collyer closed the game out in the ninth, finalizing the score, 3-2.

Mollerus (1-1) earned the victory after pitching 1.0 inning, surrendering one run on one hit and striking out two. Sommers (3-3) received the loss after tossing 1.0 inning, allowing two runs on three hits and striking out two. Collyer (2) earned the save after closing a perfect ninth inning, striking out two.

Bowling Green and Hickory play game four of a six-game series Friday at Bowling Green Ballpark with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 CT PM. The Hot Rods send out RHP Owen Wild (3-1, 3.00), while Hickory starts RHP Ryan Lobus (3-4, 4.38).

