Renegades Taken Down by BlueClaws, 3-2

July 11, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Lakewood, N.J. - The Hudson Valley Renegades came from behind twice to tie the game, but ultimately fell to the Jersey Shore BlueClaws 3-2 on Thursday night at ShoreTown Ballpark.

Blane Abeyta turned in his second straight quality start for the Renegades, allowing only two runs (one earned) on six hits and no walks across 6.0 innings while striking out six. Abeyta has not issued a walk in his last three starts, a period spanning 17.0 innings between the Renegades and Double-A Somerset.

The BlueClaws got to Abeyta for a run in the bottom of the first inning when Justin Crawford singled and advanced to third base on an errant pickoff throw. Aidan Miller followed with a single to drive him in and give Jersey Shore a 1-0 lead.

Hudson Valley wasted no time striking back in the top of the second, as Omar Martinez singled and Josh Moylan walked to set up runners on first and second with no outs. Christopher Familia grounded into a double play, which advanced Martinez to third, and Cole Gabrielson chopped a ball through the right side of the infield to score Martinez and tie the game at 1-1.

Casey Steward settled down after that and threw 6.0 innings of one-run ball for Jersey Shore, allowing only three hits while walking four.

Crawford tripled with two outs against Abeyta in the bottom of the third and came home to score on another Miller RBI single and give the Claws a 2-1 advantage. They couldn't do much else against Abeyta, who allowed only two more hits, both infield singles, and retired the final eight batters he faced on the night.

The Renegades tied the game in the top of the seventh against Mason Ronan. Gabrielson led off with a double and advanced to third on a groundout. With two outs, Roc Riggio lined a single to left to score Gabrielson and even up the game at 2-2. Gabrielson had a strong game at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a run scored, a double, and an RBI, and now has multiple hits in two of his last four games.

The BlueClaws went in front again in the bottom of the eighth after Crawford beat out an infield single against Matt Keating (3-2) and got to second on a groundout. Keaton Anthony followed with an RBI single to chase home Crawford and put Jersey Shore ahead 3-2.

The Renegades had the tying run on base with one out in the ninth after a walk to Kiko Romero, but could not score against Andrew Walling.

Hudson Valley continues its series with Jersey Shore on Friday night at ShoreTown Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. RHP Cam Schlittler (3-3, 2.97) takes the mound for the Renegades against RHP Estibenzon Jimenez (2-7, 6.43) of the BlueClaws. Coverage begins on the Renegades Baseball Network at 6:45.

Renegades Record:

41-41, 8-9

