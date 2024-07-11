Claws Score Late, Top Renegades 3-2 on Anthony Winner; Crawford Scores All Three

July 11, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Keaton Anthony singled home Justin Crawford in the bottom of the eighth to give the BlueClaws a 3-2 win over Hudson Valley on Thursday night at ShoreTown Ballpark and the BlueClaws their fourth straight win.

Jersey Shore (9-9/47-37) has now won four straight and six of their last seven games overall.

The BlueClaws are sending two players to the MLB Futures Game on Saturday, and the duo combined for the first two Jersey Shore runs. Aidan Miller drove in Justin Crawford in the first, and then after the Renegades tied the game in the second, Miller drove in Crawford again in the third to give the BlueClaws a 2-1 lead.

Jersey Shore starter Casey Steward gave up one run over six innings and left with the lead. Hudson Valley tied the game in the top of the seventh on an RBI single from Roc Riggio off Mason Ronan.

Then Anthony gave the BlueClaws the win with an RBI single up the right field line in the bottom of the eighth off Matt Keating.

Andrew Walling got the last six outs and earned the win, improving to 7-0 on the season.

Crawford finished 3-4 and got his average to .301 on the year. Miller and Anthony had two hits apiece in the win.

The teams continue their series on Friday night at 7:05 pm. RHP Estibenzon Jimenez starts for Jersey Shore.

South Atlantic League Stories from July 11, 2024

