Hot Rods Game Notes

July 11, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Twin Bill Split... The Hot Rods and Crawdads split a doubleheader on Wednesday at Bowling Green Ballpark. Hickory took the first game, 2-1, with the only Bowling Green offense coming on a solo homer from Xavier Isaac. In the second game, Bowling Green plated two runs in the first inning, including a Tre' Morgan RBI single. Ryan Spikes boosted the offense in the bottom of the fourth with a two-run blast, leading to a 7-2 win.

So Close, Yet So Far... RHP Chandler Murphy tossed 6.0 hitless innings of baseball in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader. After Murphy exited the game, the no-hitter was broken up with one out in the seventh. The Hot Rods have had two no-hitters in franchise history. The first was a complete 7.0 inning no-hitter with Victor Mateo striking out 10 and walking three in 2011. In 2013, Bowling Green had a combined no-hitter with future big leaguer Blake Snell making the start, and Eduar Quinonez, Nick Sawyer, and Marcus Jensen combining for the only 9.0 inning hitless game in Hot Rods history.

Morgan Doesn't Miss... Tre' Morgan has mounted a four-game hitting streak with some impressive numbers. During this span, he is 11-for-14 (.786), with a double and one RBI. He has also not struck out over his last 14 at-bats. Through his 31 games with the Hot Rods this season, he has walked more than struck out, earning 18 bases on balls and whiffing just 13 times.

Yoniel's Favorite Five... RHP Yoniel Curet has dazzled over his last five starts. After a tough start allowing seven runs over 0.1 inning in Asheville against the Tourists, he has turned his season around. Over this five-game stretch, he is 2-0 with a 0.36 ERA. This includes 25.1 innings, allowing one run on 20 hits, striking out 31 with 9 walks.

South Atlantic League Stories from July 11, 2024

