Moose Sign Captain Jimmy Oligny

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team signed defenceman Jimmy Oligny to a one-year contract for the 2023-24 season.

Born April 30, 1993 - St. Michel, Que.

Height 5.11 - Weight 206 - Shoots L

Oligny, 30, collected three assists in 17 games with Manitoba during an injury-shortened 2022-23 season. The defender also suited up in four playoff contests. The St. Michel, Que. product has tallied 93 points (17G, 76A) over the course of 465 career AHL contests split between Milwaukee, Chicago and Manitoba. Oligny appeared in 190 games with the Moose since joining the team during the 2018-19 season. The Moose captain has 49 points (10G, 39A), along with 266 penalty minutes in those outings. Oligny recorded a career-high 17 points (4G, 13A) in 67 games during the 2021-22 campaign.

Oligny's contributions to the organization during his tenure extend off the ice. The defender was recognized with the American Hockey League's Yanick Dupre Memorial Award as the league's Man of the Year for 2022-23. Since joining the Moose, Oligny has been named the team's Julian Klymkiw Community Service award winner three times (2023, 2022, 2020).

