Attard and Mete Sign with Flyers

July 5, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release









Lehigh Valley Phantoms defenseman Ronnie Attard

(Lehigh Valley Phantoms) Lehigh Valley Phantoms defenseman Ronnie Attard(Lehigh Valley Phantoms)

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have signed defenseman Ronnie Attard to a two-year, two-way/one-way contract and also signed defenseman Victor Mete to a one-year, two-way contract, according to General Manager Daniel Briere.

Attard, 24, collected 32 points (12-20=32) in 68 games with Lehigh Valley during the 2022-23 season. The 6-foot-3, 208-pound native of White Lake, Mich., led Phantoms defensemen and ranked seventh among rookie AHL blueliners in scoring. He ranked tied for first among AHL rookies in goals and was second in shots (158). Attard joined Tyson Foerster in representing the Phantoms at the AHL All-Star Classic in Laval, Quebec and also joined Team USA at the IIHF World Championships in Finalnd in May where he scored one goal in four games played.

The right-shot blueliner also appeared in two games with Philadelphia, April 4-6. He owns four points (2-2=4) and eight PIM in 17 career games with the Flyers in parts of two seasons (2021-23). He skated in three seasons with Western Michigan University of the National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) and tallied 70 points (27-43=70) in 91 contests (2019-22). Attard was selected by Philadelphia in the third round (72nd overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft.

Mete, 25, split the 2022-23 season between the Toronto Maple Leafs (NHL) and Toronto Marlies (AHL). The 5-foot-9, 187-pound native of Woodbridge, Ontario, tallied two assists in 11 games with the Maple Leafs and recorded 14 PIM in six contests with the Marlies.

The left-shot blueliner owns 45 points (5-40=45) in 247 career NHL games in parts of six seasons (2017-23) with Montreal, Ottawa and Toronto. Mete totaled 105 points (30-75=105) in 176 games with the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) in three seasons (2014-17). He was selected by Montreal in the fourth round (100th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.

Phantoms Premier Memberships provide a true year-long membership that includes tickets to all Phantoms home games as well as year-round benefits and experiences that are exclusive to Premier Members only. Receive early entrance, presale ticket access for PPL Center events, 20% team store discount, enhanced insider access and experiences, and so much more!

The NHL returns to PPL Center with the second annual Rookie Series in September. The Philadelphia Flyers take on the New York Rangers in a renewal of their great rivalry as the team's top prospects square off for a pair of games in the Lehigh Valley.

Tickets for the Rookie Series are available at PPLCenter.com

ROOKIE SERIES

Friday, September 15 (7:05 p.m.) - Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Rangers

Saturday, September 16 (5:05 p.m.) - Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Rangers

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.