Cameron Hebig, Reece Vitelli Return to Roadrunners

Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners, the American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, and General Manager John Ferguson announced today the signing of forwards Cameron Hebig and Reece Vitelli to one-year AHL contracts marking Hebig's fourth year with the Roadrunners and Vitelli's second.

Since joining the Roadrunners at the start of the 2020-2021 season, Hebig has appeared in 161 of 176 total team games and tallied 25 goals and 29 assists for 54 points. He is second among Roadrunners in games played since he joined the club. Tucson is 15-6-2-0 when Hebig has scored over the last three seasons.

"Cameron plays with infectious energy and he contributes for us all over the ice," said Ferguson. "We value his versatility and look for him to improve as a professional and grow as a leader."

Hebig, a 26-year-old native of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan enters his sixth season professionally in 2023-2024 after previously playing in the American Hockey League for the Bakersfield Condors.

Vitelli's rookie season in 2022-2023 saw him appear in 15 games with Tucson where he scored one goal and he also played in 49 games with the team's ECHL affiliate the Atlanta Gladiators where he totaled 11 goals and 26 assists for 37 points. He signed with the Roadrunners last summer after leading the WHL's Prince Albert Raiders in scoring with 25 goals and 26 assists for 51 points in 65 games during the 2021-2022 season.

"Reece has been challenged to get faster and stronger this offseason," said Ferguson. "We look for him to build on a solid first season and take a step forward as a Roadrunner."

The Winnipeg, Manitoba native turned 22 on July 5 and he also served as captain for Prince Albert during his junior career. He is participating this week in Arizona Coyotes Development Camp for the second-straight year.

