Capitals Sign Chase Priskie

July 5, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the 2023 Calder Cup Champion Hershey Bears, announced today that the club has signed defenseman Chase Priskie to a one-year, two-way contract for the 2023-24 season. The announcement was made by Washington's senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan.

Priskie, 27, recorded 22 points (11g, 11a) in 58 games with the Rochester Americans and San Diego Gulls last season, including 13 points (7g, 6a) in 16 games with San Diego after being acquired by the Anaheim Ducks organization on March 3. The 6'0", 185-pound defenseman set AHL single-season career highs in goals and games played in 2022-23, which marked his fourth professional season.

In 184 career AHL games with San Diego, Rochester, the Charlotte Checkers, the Syracuse Crunch, and Springfield Thunderbirds, Priskie has collected 95 points (30g, 65a).

The Pembroke Pines, Florida native appeared in four games with the Florida Panthers during the 2021-22 season, posting a +2 plus/minus rating.

Priskie was originally selected by Washington in the sixth round (177th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.

Priskie played four years at Quinnipiac University (NCAA) from 2015-19, where he recorded 116 points (39g, 77a) in 154 games. Priskie served as the team's captain his junior and senior seasons and was named to the ECAC First All-Star Team and a Hobey Baker Award finalist in 2018-19.

The Hershey Bears are the 2023 Calder Cup Champions! The Bears will take the ice to defend the club's title starting in October, but you can score Calder Cup merchandise and secure Season Tickets for the 2023-24 season now!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.